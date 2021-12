Lana Wachowski is back behind the camera for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the series that brings back both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). In The Matrix Resurrections, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into— the Matrix.

