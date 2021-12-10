Hampton survives last-second 3-point attempt to beat William & Mary for the first time in five tries

Hampton Pirates guard Deuce Dean looks for an opening in the William & Mary defense during the second half of the Pirates' victory at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg on Thursday. TRENT SPRAGUE/STAFF Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

For a second consecutive game, Hampton University’s fate was decided by a 3-point attempt in mid-air as the final seconds ticked away. The Pirates won again, beating William & Mary 54-53 in Kaplan Arena on Thursday, but in a different way.

This time, the Pirates (4-6) led and had to wait to see if a probable game-winning 3 by the Tribe’s Yuri Covington was good. It wasn’t, as the ball bounced off the rim with nine-tenths of a second remaining and out of bounds.

Five days earlier, the Pirates earned their first win of the season over a Division I team when Deuce Dean made an awkward 3-pointer from 35 feet as time expired for a 58-57 win over Norfolk State. Dean’s shot was the No. 1 highlight on ESPN’s SportsCenter “Top Ten Plays” last Saturday, but the Pirates and the Tribe (1-10) produced little highlight fodder.

The Tribe turned the ball over 18 times, shot 11 for 21 from the free-throw line and made only 6 of 24 3-point field-goal attempts. Nonetheless, Hampton almost blew an 11-point lead in the final 10-plus minutes, surviving thanks to its big men, 6-foot-8 Najee Garvin and 7-1 Dajour Dickens.

Dickens entered averaging just 3.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, hardly the difference-maker one preseason magazine predicted he would be for the Pirates. But Dickens, a Bethel High product who transferred to Hampton from Old Dominion, played his best game of the season.

He scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, made all three of his free throws, nabbed a team-high six rebounds and blocked a game-high four shots.

“I think he was a big factor and I think those numbers were more impressive when you think about the fact it was 54-53,” William & Mary coach Dane Fischer said. “He was really hard to stop around the rim, he made his free throws, and those four blocked shots protecting the rim might have been the biggest thing he did.”

Garvin had 20 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He spread his points out, scoring 12 in the first half to lead the Pirates to a 30-26 lead at intermission. After the Tribe tied the game at 30 early in the second half, he helped the Pirates stretch the lead to 44-33.

“He was really good tonight and he was tough for us to cover,” Fischer said. “We threw some different guys at him, we doubled him a little bit and he picked that apart a couple of times.”

But the Tribe, whose 1-10 start is the program’s worst since the winless season of 1936-37, continued to battle. W&M rallied behind the scoring of center Ben Wight (12 points) and the rebounding of Connor Kochera and Quinn Blair, who had a game-high eight boards apiece.

But even during the rally in which the Tribe slowly whittled the deficit from 11 points to 54-53 on Wight’s two free throws with 1:07 to play, it was just 6 of 11 at the free-throw line and had a key turnover on a potentially game-tying possession.

“When you play a game that tight, those possessions are really valuable and you need those back,” Fischer said of his team’s 18 turnovers to the Pirates’ 11. “But I’m proud of the effort to give ourselves a chance with defense and getting on the offensive glass in the second half.”

When that chance, Covington’s potential game-winner, bounced off the rim, the Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.

