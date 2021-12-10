ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute North off to 3-0 start

By Grant Pugh
 6 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots are 3-0 for the first time in five years.

Head Coach Todd Woelfle says, “We have a good mixture of some experienced guys and newcomers. JV had a very successful season last year so they are looking to step in and assume those roles and we are confident that this group is going to be successful.

“The chemistry is very good. We have good leadership from our 3 seniors and we are looking forward to getting going.”

Terre Haute North travels to Vincennes Lincoln Saturday night.


