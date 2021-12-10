ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Taiwan, the world's biggest chip-maker, just set up a new trade framework with the US amid tensions with China

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCR9X_0dJ0iC0A00
Flags of Taiwan and the United States. Tyrone Siu/Reuters
  • The US and Taiwan have committed to supporting supply chains for chips.
  • The framework comes amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan.
  • US defense official Ely Ratner said Taiwan's free-market economy is "integral" to the world.

The US and Taiwan have set up a new trade and investment framework as the island's tensions with China escalate.

The Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration (TTIC) framework was announced in a December 6 call between US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. The TTIC's goal is to develop commercial programs and to strengthen critical supply chains, according to a press release from the US Department of Commerce.

In the call, Raimondo and Wang "committed to identifying other steps to support semiconductors and other critical supply chains."

"Working together, we can build business connections and generate further investments which will ultimately create good-paying jobs, strengthen critical supply chains, and deepen our overall economic relationship," Raimondo said in the call.

The partnership comes amid escalating tensions between China and independently governed Taiwan, which Beijing views as a breakaway province. China's air force has been entering Taiwanese airspace frequently in recent months and staging military exercises near the island, prompting fears of a military conflict.

On Wednesday, Assistant Secretary of Defense Ely Ratner told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that "bolstering Taiwan's self-defenses is an urgent task." Ratner referred to China's actions as "destabilizing" and "intentionally provocative," according to a transcript of his statement.

Taiwan's free-market economy is "integral" to the world, added Ratner.

"Indeed, our economy — like many others around the world — has come to count on Taiwan as a critical supplier of high-technology, including semiconductors," said Ratner.

Taiwan is the world's largest semiconductor producer, with one firm — TSMC — accounting for over half of the global supply of made-to-order chips. In a July earnings call, TSMC chairman Mark Liu addressed fears over a potential invasion of Taiwan.

"Everybody wants to have a peaceful Taiwan Strait. Because it is to every country's benefit, but also because of the semiconductor supply chain in Taiwan, no one wants to disrupt it," Liu said, according to a transcript of the earnings call.

Comments / 16

Dane Daniels
5d ago

Taiwan semi is the single largest producer of chips used in the Us. This is why Red China wants to capture Taiwan intact. Semiconductor chips are the new oil.

Reply(2)
17
James
5d ago

And this is why the US will protect Taiwan over Ukraine .....China should use caution...

Reply(1)
9
Jim
5d ago

This Agreement may very likely result in China advancing its invasion of Taiwan

Reply
11
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
Business Insider

A Chinese military drill could turn into full-scale attack, Taiwan warns

Taiwan's Defence Ministry has presented possible scenarios for an all-out PLA assault, citing "Beijing's goal to invade by 2025." The Ministry says China's military could use one of its frequent drills near Taiwan to launch an assault on the island. The ministry has studied PLA tactics for years and says...
MILITARY
AFP

Blinken urges end to Chinese 'aggressive actions' in Asia-Pacific

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to bolster alliances against Beijing. President Joe Biden's administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era. Blinken's comments came in Indonesia, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months. In a speech outlining the US approach to what it terms the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with allies and partners to "defend the rules-based order" and that countries should have the right to "choose their own path".
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Beijing#Ttic#Us Commerce#Taiwanese#Defense
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia, China Present Unified Front Amid Rising Tensions With West

The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

China rewards Nicaraguan break from Taiwan with 1 million vaccines

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: One million Chinese vaccines were delivered to Nicaragua following the country's severing relations with Taiwan. In Nicaragua, the national media televised a report showing an Air China flight arriving with an initial 200,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses. Nicaraguan spokespersons expressed their gratitude for the restoration of ties with China.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Bowling Green Daily News

French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage. François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

China’s Big New Idea

A common refrain among Americans when faced with China’s export machine—which pumps out 5G telecoms gear, plastic Christmas trees, and just about everything in between—is the complaint that the United States “doesn’t make anything anymore.” Yet the U.S. retains a commanding advantage in one, especially critical export: ideas. From inalienable rights to Iron Man, Americans churn out the concepts and culture that make the modern world tick, more and better than anyone else. China has long strived to close the deficit, tossing out notions like “community of shared destiny” or “win-win cooperation,” but so far, nothing has caught on.
INDIA
Fox News

Russia, China champion strengthening ties during virtual summit

Russia President Vladimir Putin championed the close ties between Russia and China during a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday. In his opening remarks, Putin said Russia-China relations are a "shining example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century." Putin said his relationship with Xi was a success...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin and Xi vow to 'safeguard both sides' security' amid increasing US tensions as Russia and China boast their relationship is at an 'unprecedented high level'

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have vowed to 'safeguard both sides' security and interests' as the pair hailed their friendship amid increasing tensions with 'international forces'. The world leaders held a phone call amid increasing criticism from the West, just days after G7 foreign ministers discussed Moscow's sabre-rattling against Ukraine...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

329K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy