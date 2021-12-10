ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Toby Keith Mourns the Loss of Fallen SEAL Team 8 Commander

By Hannah Heser
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toby Keith is a true American patriot. Unfortunately, the loss of the SEAL Team 8 Commander has had a strong effect on him. “Go Rest In Peace friend. We are praying for your family. -T,” he writes on Twitter this evening. For those of you who don’t know...

