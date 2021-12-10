‘The Lion King’ stage production to return to Oklahoma City, tickets on sale Dec. 10

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Disney’s The Lion King stage production is making its long-awaited return to Oklahoma City, according to Disney Theatrical Productions and OKC Broadway.

Tickets to The Lion King go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Performances of the legendary Broadway production will be May 11 through May 29, 2022, at the Civic Center Music Hall, playing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available Friday at the Civic Center Box Office and online at OKCBroadway.com . Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Civic Center Music Hall Box Office at (405) 594-8300 . Ticket purchases for groups of 10 or more can be made by calling (405) 594-8285.

Premium Ticket Packages are available and include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and an exclusive cinch bag.

Actors as Simba and Scar in scene from musical “The Lion King”. Photo from the Associated Press.

Visit www.okcbroadway.com/healthandsafety for the Health & Safety policy for OKC Broadway events at the Music Hall.

OKCBroadway.com , OKCCivicCenter.com and the Civic Center Music Hall Box Office are the only official retail ticket outlets for Civic Center Music Hall performances.

“Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that OKC Broadway and the Civic Center Music Hall are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance,” a news release states.

The Lion King premiered on Broadway on Nov. 13, 1997, has had 25 global productions and has been seen by nearly 110 million people. It won six 1998 Tony Awards and has also earned 70 major arts awards.

