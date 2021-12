The premium denim sector boomed onto the scene 20 years ago, with brands AG and Citizens of Humanity becoming household names thanks in part to their celebrity clientele. Now, just as fashion from that era also makes a comeback, the category is gearing up for growth, this time buoyed by innovation and sustainability. The premium denim jeans market is set to grow by $9.06 billion at a rate of 6.64 percent from 2020 to 2025, according to a new report from global technology research and advisory company Technavio. According to the data, 31 percent of that growth will originate from North America, thanks to the region’s high purchasing...

