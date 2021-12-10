ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Omicron variant of coronavirus is confirmed in Florida

By WFSU
wgcu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth experts are now reporting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has arrived in Florida. The Department of Veterans Affairs has confirmed one case, and the Florida Department of Health is reporting a separate...

news.wgcu.org

