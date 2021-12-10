ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum New Teaser Trailer Released During the Game Awards

By Ule Lopez
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new teaser trailer for the latest Lord of the Rings game, Gollum, has been released during the latest edition of The Game Awards. It shows the struggle between the two personalities of Sméagol and Gollum as they play off each other with a new sneak peek at the game's stealth-action...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Gollum will be at The Games Awards 2021, it’s official – Nerd4.life

The Twitter account of the The Game Awards 2021 has announced one of the games that will surely be present at the event, probably with a new trailer: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The highly anticipated stealth game by Daedalic Entertainment has been confirmed with the publication of a short teaser, in which we can see Gollum in action, attacking an enemy from behind.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem New Trailer Provides First Gameplay Look

A new A Plague Tale: Requiem trailer has been shared online, providing the first look at the gameplay of the upcoming title by Asobo Studio. The new trailer, which made its debut during The Game Awards 2021 show, shows Amicia and Hugo as they fend off more supernatural dangers as they venture down south following the destruction and subsequent escape from their homeland.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#The Game Awards#Game Mechanics#Daedalic Entertainment#Unreal Engine#Xbox One
rpgsite.net

Steelrising gets a new story trailer at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards 2021, Nacon and Spiders revealed a new trailer for Steelrising, showcasing the narrative premise to the upcoming action RPG. In Steelrising, you play as Aegis, a female automaton bodyguard to Marie Antoinette ordered to end the massacres being carried out by the robot army of King Louis XVI. Aegis incorporates weapons into her body, with seven different weapon types to be utilized in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

CrossfireX resurfaces with a new trailer at The Game Awards

Now we know why CrossfireX’s Twitter profile posted something about an upcoming announcement. The expectations turned true as today’s The Game Awards event reimmersed us into another game trailer. Honestly, it looked fantastic. CrossfireX is supposed to launch on February 10 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Teaser Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards

The expansion is said to be a massive update to the game. A new teaser trailer launched at The Game Awards gave a glimpse at Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the next expansion for this year’s Monster Hunter game. The trailer introduces a new hub town, monster, and NPC. Watch the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie Poster Revealed, First Trailer To Debut During The Game Awards

A new poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has been released, and as you might expect, it features Sonic, Tails, and Doctor Robotnik. Jim Carrey’s Robotnik looks decidedly eggier compared to what we saw throughout most of the first Sonic movie. The official Sonic Movie Twitter account released this new poster, and it did so as a tease for what’s to come: the first trailer during tomorrow’s Game Awards show.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepolar.com

‘Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ reveals new gameplay footage

Jeff Lampkin was the first writer to have joined gamepolar.com. He has since then inculcated very effective writing and reviewing culture at GamePolar which rivals have found impossible to imitate. His approach has been to work on the basics while the whole world was focusing on the superstructures.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elden Ring Cinematic Trailer 2 | Game Awards 2021

In this epic Elden Ring reveal, Elden Ring released a 2nd cinematic trailer, showcasing what seems to cinematic elements from the intro to Elden Ring. We discovered more about The Shattering, the war amongst demigods that would break the Elden Ring. Elden Ring is the latest game from Fromsoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, creators of Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro. Elden Ring releases February 25, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

The Lord of the Rings Gollum – Release date, trailer, platforms

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe will put players in the shoes of Gollum, the corrupted, ring-chasing Hobbit of the Third Age. From the release date and story trailer to the full list of platforms it will be on, this is everything we know about the game so far.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla/Odyssey Crossover Drops Tomorrow, Dawn of Ragnarok Confirmed

Leaks and rumors have been flying fast and furious recently, and now Ubisoft has confirmed a whole mess of new Assassin’s Creed DLC is on the way. First up, we have the first Assassin’s Creed Crossover Story, which will see AC Valhalla’s Eivor meeting up with Kassandra/Alexios. The free DLC will actually span both Assasin's Creed Odyssey and Valhalla, with a new story for each Canadian-developed game. You can check out an Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories trailer below (warning, the trailer and description below contain AC Odyssey spoilers)
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Star Trek: Resurgence Announced During The Game Awards

Star Trek: Resurgence was announced as a new third-person narrative adventure set within the Star Trek universe by Viacom CBS Consumer Products. The game is developed by a new fully remote independent game developer comprised of several veterans from Telltale Games and will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC through the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘It Takes Two’ wins game of the year at the Game Awards; Activision Blizzard leaves with no wins; New ‘Elden Ring’ trailer details lore

After a one-year move to a virtual format, the Game Awards are live and in person again. The ceremony, which celebrates the video game industry and serves as a promotional vehicle for upcoming game-related media, is produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, a former journalist who launched the show in 2014. Video game developers, streamers, esports athletes and industry executives attend the Game Awards as guests and nominees; this year’s show will also feature celebrities and movie stars such as Giancarlo Esposito and Simu Liu.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dying Light 2 Got an Atmospheric Trailer During The Game Awards

A cinematic trailer for Dying Light 2, one of the most anticipated games of 2022, was shown at The Game Awards. The Game Awards couldn't miss Techland's Dying Light 2, which promises to be one of the most important premieres of the first quarter of next year. During the gala,...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Demo Delivers Next-Level Photorealism Now on PS5/XSX

Note: This is a developing story. More info on The Matrix Awakens will be added soon. It’s been a over a year and a half since Epic Games provided a first glimpse at Unreal Engine 5 in action, but we still don’t have a particularly clear vision of the cutting-edge tech can do. Epic did release a demo devs could tinker with, but no commercially-available UE5 games have been released yet. Well, just minutes ago during The Game Awards we got a first peek at The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 “experience” creating by Epic Games in conjunction with Matrix director Lana Wachowski. The results were impressive, showing off a photorealistic Neo and Trinity, an impressive world and effects, and more. Best of all, you can play it for yourself, right now! But first, check out a quick teaser for The Matrix Awakens, below.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Homeworld 3 Launches in Q4 2022; Devs Share First Gameplay Trailer

Homeworld 3 will indeed be released in the last quarter of 2022 as originally planned, developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Gearbox Software confirmed today at the TGA 2021. First unveiled back at PAX West 2019, Homeworld 3 got a brand new gameplay trailer at the event. You can check it out below, of course.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy