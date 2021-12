Brook Stookey tallied 22 points and Ashley Merrick added 17 as host Tusky Valley defeated Sandy Valley 54-35 in an Inter-Valley Conference South Division girls basketball showdown at Magnolia Wednesday night. The Trojans improved to 4-0 in the IVC South and 5-1 overall, while the Cardinals dropped to 3-2, 6-2. ...

