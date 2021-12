PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 7, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly announced two grants which will fund wastewater projects in Nogales and Patagonia. “I’ve been a strong advocate for support of these projects, including through our recently signed bipartisan infrastructure law, and am glad to see investments coming to communities that need it most," stated Senator Kelly. “Southern Arizona, and our border communities specifically, have unique needs when it comes to managing wastewater. This new funding will be critical in updating systems that have fallen into disrepair.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO