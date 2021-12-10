ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA decides fake slides are illegal five days after Kenny Pickett's viral touchdown

By Adam Stites
 6 days ago
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Five days later, the NCAA has decided the play shouldn't be allowed to happen again.

The NCAA Football Oversight committee sent a bulletin to officials instructing them to blow a play dead in the event of a fake slide, according to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

Pickett, who is one of four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, wasn't disappointed by the NCAA's decision. In fact, he went to Twitter to celebrate his role as a football revolutionary.

The Joker Ha Ha Ha
4d ago

So a juke should be banned too or the stutter step. Cause all you are doing is tricking the defense. I think it was an awesome play.

