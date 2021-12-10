NCAA decides fake slides are illegal five days after Kenny Pickett's viral touchdown

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Five days later, the NCAA has decided the play shouldn't be allowed to happen again.

The NCAA Football Oversight committee sent a bulletin to officials instructing them to blow a play dead in the event of a fake slide, according to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

Pickett, who is one of four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, wasn't disappointed by the NCAA's decision. In fact, he went to Twitter to celebrate his role as a football revolutionary.