Ohams carries Fordham past Long Island University 73-57

NewsTimes
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams tied his career high with 20 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham topped...

Tomahawk Nation

Rodney Hill signs with Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles have added the signature of running back Rodney Hill. Hill committed to FSU in April after flipping from the Virginia Cavaliers:. High School: Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) Position: Running Back, athlete. Expected Early Enrollee: Yes. Composite ranking: 421st nationally (high 3-star). 26th ranked athlete. 44th in...
FLORIDA STATE
fordham.edu

Meet Sally Benner, the New Head of the Fordham University Alumni Association

On a recent Saturday morning, Sally Benner popped into her local bagel shop. Clad in a Fordham face mask—New York regulations, meet Ram pride—she had a bit of a “who’s on first?” encounter with a Fordham Law alumnus. She told her new acquaintance to save the date for an upcoming alumni event, but he wouldn’t quite believe he was allowed to attend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reaches into Louisiana to land elite safety recruit

The Vanderbilt Commodores received a big commitment from safety Jadais Richard from West Monroe High School in Louisiana. Richard, who was committed to TCU at one point, decided to decommit once former Horn Frogs head coach Gary Patterson left Fort Worth. The 3-star safety also had offers from Louisville, Baylor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsTimes

Maidoh carries Fairfield past Fairleigh Dickinson 72-54

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Maidoh had 13 points off the bench to lead Fairfield to a 72-54 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night. Taj Benning had 12 points and six rebounds for Fairfield (8-3), which won its fifth straight game. Jake Wojcik added 11 points. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bwog

Columbia Women’s Basketball Marches To Victory Against Long Island University

The Lions defeat LIU 65-55 after a slow first quarter. Coming off of a brutal 75-87 loss to the University of Massachusetts, the Lions were poised to return to winning ways. Before Monday night’s game, Columbia (9-3) stood 8-3 with its only losses coming against UMass (10-2), Mizzou (9-2), and Stony Brook (8-1). Interestingly enough, Princeton University (7-3) and the University of Pennsylvania (4-7), who were ranked first and second respectively in the preseason Ivy League Conference rankings, both sit below Columbia in the current Ivy League standings. Although the Lions had a shaky start to their game against the LIU Sharks (0-10), they quickly turned the game around after the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS

