Farmingdale, NJ

Southern turns away Howell - Boys hockey recap (PHOTOS)

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christopher Laureigh led Southern with two goals as it bested Howell, 5-1 at the Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Matthew Raylman, Andrew Buda and...

www.nj.com

