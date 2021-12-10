ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Malaysia's October industrial production rose 5.5%, above forecast

By Lynx Insight Service
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production in October rose 5.5% from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Friday. October’s industrial production was expected to rise 3.8%, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Production#Rose
