ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Fans send off Southern Columbia Tigers at traditional pep rally

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pra7a_0dJ0gadO00

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the eve of one of NEPA’s most important athletic traditions.

The Southern Columbia football team is looking to capture its’ fifth straight Class AA state championship Friday in Hershey. And Thursday night the community came together to drum up support for the players.

Southern Columbia prepared for another title defense

It’s the Tigers’ seventh consecutive year playing in the PIAA state championship game. Thursday night, hundreds rallied to provide some last-minute encouragement to this sensational team and senior class.

Cheers of support for the Southern Columbia Tigers football team echoed throughout the Ralpho Township Gym Thursday night.

“We’re all hyped up. It’s gonna be definitely emotional after the game, it’s our last game we’ll ever play as Southern Tigers, so we gotta go in and get gold and get out,” senior wide receiver Jake Rose said.

Rose says he’s ready to face off against the Serra Catholic Eagles Friday in Hershey. The pep rally has become a community tradition on the eve of state championship games.

“We’re very proud of the consistency in the program and again even though we’ve won it the last few years, it’s a different year, a different group of players and everybody’s excited about having another opportunity,” head coach Jim Roth said.

To get to this point, Roth says his team overcame many obstacles, including countless injuries. But parents like Mike Garcia say the Tigers are destined for greatness, no matter what happens on the field.

“That’s all I talk about, I love every one of them. I got four boys, and I can’t say it enough, I’m the proudest dad in the world. I got two that do great on a Friday night, and what else am I going to say, I’m a proud dad,” Garcia said.

Southern Columbia going for state title number five in a row.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pep Rally#American Football#Nepa#Hershey#Piaa#Southern Tigers#The Serra Catholic Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Boone lineman Leyton Nelson will hold off Wednesday on signing early with UCF

Leyton Nelson was not looking forward to a phone call he had to make Monday night. The Boone High offensive tackle, who made a non-binding commitment to UCF in August, told The Orlando Sentinel he will not be signing with the Knights on Wednesday, the early National Signing Day for football. The call he was not looking forward to was his conversation with UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand, ...
ORLANDO, FL
Killeen Daily Herald

Spirited send-off: UMHB fans cheer team as they head to national championship

BELTON — Cummins Field House at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was booming with excitement on Tuesday, as the Crusaders departed for the NCAA Division III National Championship game against the North Central College Cardinals. Nearly 200 students, faculty and fans — decked out in purple and gold —...
BELTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
Gaffney Ledger

Pep rally planned for Friday

The Gaffney Indians will get a big send off to Saturday’s state championship game with a community pep rally Friday night. The pep rally will start at 6 p.m. at Henry Jolly Park in downtown Gaffney. The event will feature the Gaffney High football team, coaches, cheerleaders, and the band. Fans are invited to come to Jolly Park with their […]
GAFFNEY, SC
Anniston Star

Photos: ASB Homecoming pep rally

Alabama School for the Blind held a pep rally on the lawn of the school yesterday in preparation of homecoming weekend. Before the pep rally the homecoming court was introduced and Jacquez Wright and Danay Jackson were crowned homecoming king and queen. Saturday droves of ASB alumni will be on...
SOCIETY
scituation.net

Thanksgiving Pep Rally Returns!

Pep rallies are a staple of the American high school experience. TV shows and movies depict pep rallies as the epitome of high school fun. Unfortunately, due to COVID, only half of the SHS student body has ever attended a pep rally before. In Scituate, the Thanksgiving Pep Rally is a standing tradition consisting of competitions and games between students, teachers–and even administrators. Fan favorites include the handball tournament, the three-legged race, and the teachers versus students tug-o-war.
SCITUATE, MA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tigers Looking to Pull Off Upset

ADM Tigers girls basketball has a game tonight at home against North Polk, as they will look to slow down a red hot Comet team. ADM enters at 2-5 on the year and North Polk at 6-1, winners of five straight in the process. North Polk has been really good...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WJTV 12

Jackson State fans help send off football team ahead of Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State football team left Jackson on Wednesday to head to Atlanta, Georgia, where they will play in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 18. Fans packed the parking lot outside the Walter Payton Complex on the campus of Jackson State University (JSU). They cheered as the team boarded buses. […]
JACKSON, MS
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy