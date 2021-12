The last player standing wins. The battle royale genre blew up in popularity the past few years. There are so many video games being released into the market regularly, but we have a few video games we recommend checking out if you’re playing on the PlayStation 4. From wacky battle royale games like Fall Guys to the worldwide popular hit Fortnite, here are some of the very best battle royale games that are available today. With that said, don’t put too much focus on the ranking here, most of these games are free-to-play so you might be able to dive into these games right now without having to fetch over a single cent.

