Evil West Is A New Third-Person Action Game Coming To PS5 And PS4 In 2022

I just noticed that while there are many games where we fight demons and monsters, there aren’t many games that focus on Van Helsing, one of the most famous monster hunters in fiction. There was the Hugh Jackman Van Helsing game adaptation in 2004 and the 2013’s The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Diablo-like hack-and-slash. But I think those are it? Well, if you like the idea of being a gun-totting, cowboy-hat-wearing badass that fights demons, then you should keep an eye on Evil West. Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog just released a trailer for Evil West at The Game Awards 2021 and it looks pretty cool.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO