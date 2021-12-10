ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Evil West Is A New Third-Person Action Game Coming To PS5 And PS4 In 2022

By David Carcasole
psu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil West is a new third person action game from developer Flying Wild Hog, and it’ll be coming to PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022. The game was officially revealed during The Game Awards 2021, with a...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Ascent Is Coming To PS4 And PS5 Soon, New Ratings Board Listing Suggests

Listings for PS4 and PS5 versions of The Ascent--which is currently still a PC and Xbox console exclusive--have popped up on the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website, as spotted by VGC. According to the listings, which were published by Curve Digital, Korean publisher H2 Interactive will handle the game's potential PlayStation release in Taiwan.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Rumor: A new Matrix game may come to the PS5

Alongside the new The Matrix Resurrections movie, there'll be a tie-in game called Matrix Awakens that’ll be developed using Unreal Engine 5 and will release on the PS5, according to rumors. A Reddit user said the new Matrix game was discovered in the ‘PSN backend,’ but there were virtually no...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Action Game#The Game Awards#Third Person
pushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (6th December to 12th December)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? The release schedule is definitely slowing for Christmas, with Heavenly Bodies and Twelve Minutes being the two notable titles this time. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Deep Rock Galactic coming to PS5, PS4 in January 2022

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games will release cooperative mining first-person shooter Deep Rock Galactic for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in January 2022, the companies announced. Deep Rock Galactic first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam on February 28, 2018, followed by a full launch...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
wccftech.com

Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 & PS4 Receives Australian Rating Ahead of February 2022 Release

Sony’s upcoming sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, for PS5 and PS4 has been rated in Australia. Yesterday we already reported that the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 for Sony’s consoles received an Australian rating, and now Guerrilla Games’ Horizon sequel has received a rating as well. The game has been rated “M” with moderate violence and mild violence, which is in line with the Australian age rating for its predecessor. With Forbidden West now also being rated, another delay of the title seems unlikely.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Plus December 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

December 2021's PlayStation Plus games have been officially announced, and would you believe it, the leaks were right. Again. This month's leak arrived even earlier than usual — it was posted online over a week ago — but hopefully it's given you enough time to come to terms with December's selection.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Aftermath Is A Psychological Thriller Coming To PS4, PS5 In 2022

Aftermath, a new psychological thriller from developer ONE-O-ONE Games, is hitting PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in 2022, META Publishing has announced. The game follows the story of Charlie Gray, a talent engineer and European astronaut who is investigating the disappearance of her daughter in an unfamiliar European city. Along the way, Gray will battle against alien hostiles and her own personal demons, while analysing the surroundings and utilising the urban resources at your disposal.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PlayStation Plus December free games come with a big PS4 and PS5 twist

PlayStation Plus December 2021 comes with a major console available exclusively to PS4 and PS5 subscribers, making it a top pick for the month. However, Sony has also revealed a huge twist when it comes to the version of Godfall that you can download and play starting next week. As...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Alan Wake II Revealed At The Game Awards 2021, Coming To PS5

Alan Wake II is Remedy’s first survival horror game, and the sequel to the fan favourite Alan Wake. The title was announced during The Game Awards 2021, and it will only be coming to PS5, not PS4. Remedy’s continuation of the franchise after almost a decade also comes just...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

“Van Helsing-like” Evil West Coming to Consoles and PC in 2022

I just noticed that while there are many games where we fight demons and monsters, there aren’t many games that focus on Van Helsing, one of the most famous monster hunters in fiction. There was the Hugh Jackman Van Helsing game adaptation in 2004 and the 2013’s The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Diablo-like hack-and-slash. But I think those are it? Well, if you like the idea of being a gun-totting, cowboy-hat-wearing badass that fights demons, then you should keep an eye on Evil West. Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog just released a trailer for Evil West at The Game Awards 2021 and it looks pretty cool.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Evil West Gameplay Reveal Trailer Showcases Brutal Action

It’s been a year since publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Flying Wild Hog took the virtual stage at The Game Awards 2020 to unveil Evil West, an action-adventure game promising a blend of dark fantasy and wild west aesthetics. The concept is inherently promising, and now, a year on from its announcement, we’ve finally seen some gameplay as well.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Sony Set to Combine PS Plus and PS Now to Create Xbox Game Pass Competitor on PS5, PS4

Sony is planning to combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to create a new PlayStation subscription service that can compete with Xbox Game Pass, according to a fresh report from Bloomberg. Citing trusted sources and leaked documents, the report states that this service is set to launch around Spring 2022, and could also result in Sony phasing out PS Now as its own thing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Evil West Gameplay from the Game Awards

After Evil West went to the Game Awards officially unveiled last year, new material was featured at the same event again this year. This time the focus was on the gameplay. Evil West will be released next year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy