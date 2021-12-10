ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy VII Remake is Coming to PC

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced the Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PC in December 2021, following its long stint of PlayStation exclusivity. While the Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PC, the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. A release date is set for December...

H.R. Giger Simulator Game Scorn Launches in October 2022

Independent developer Ebb Software has announced H.R. Giger simulator game Scorn launches in October 2022 for PC and consoles. While Scorn launches in October 2022, the game will be available digitally for PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S. The developer also shared a more thorough development update as promised,...
Tips to get the Adrenalized Title in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a battle royale game unlike any other. While competing against hundreds of enemy candidates, you’ll be racking up all sorts of accomplishments in almost every match. Some of those achievements net you new titles which you can equip on your character. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a few tips for how to get the Adrenalized Title.
How to smash Shinra crates at Church in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a game that evolves every week. New challenges are unlocked weekly throughout a season, giving you more stars to chase, new goals to complete, and a way to earn the highest tiers of cosmetic items out there. Some of those challenges can be a little unclear, though. This guide covered one such challenge and explained how to smash Shinra crates in Church.
#Fantasy Games#Final Fantasy Vii Remake#Square Enix#Playstation#Vii#Midgar
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade No Longer PlayStation Exclusive from 16th December

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is hitting the Epic Games Store on the 16th December, meaning that it'll no longer be a PlayStation exclusive title. It's arriving a lot more suddenly than we thought it would, but this news doesn't come as any surprise. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — along with the original Remake on PS4 — was always set to be a timed deal, with exclusivity lasting six months following the game's launch. That agreement came to an end this month.
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is at its best when played with a controller

The game that nobody asked for isn’t actually all that bad. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, the new mobile-only battle royale set in the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake, launched last month on iOS and Android. Within two days, the game was downloaded by more than one million people, including this person, who’d had just about enough of the dullness of PUBG: New State and was ready to move on.
Siren and Silent Hill Creator’s New Game Slitterhead Announced

Bokeh Game Studio has announced Slitterhead a new horror game for unannounced platforms and with no release date. The new game is being developed by Bokeh Game Studio, with Siren and Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama at the helm of the game and the studio. The game will also feature music by longtime collaborator and composer Akira Yamaoka.
Among Us VR Announced

Co-developers Inner Sloth and Schell Games have announced Among Us VR for a multitude of virtual reality platforms. Among Us VR is coming to PlayStation VR, Steam VR, and Meta Quest 2. A release date wasn’t confirmed at this time. Here’s a brief synopsis on the new game:
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Heads to PC, Switch, and PS4

Atlus has announced Persona 4 Arena Ultimax heads to PC, Switch, and PS4 in 2022. While Persona 4 Arena Ultimax heads to PC (via Steam), Switch, and PS4, a release date is set for March 17th, 2022 and a price point is set at $29.99. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was...
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Announced

Focus Home Interactive have announced Saber Interactive’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 during The Game Awards 2021. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in development for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This surprise announcement is a follow-up to the cult hit 40k third-person shooter from 2011,...
Ex-BioWare Devs Reveal Victorian Survival-Crafting Game Nightingale

Publisher Improbable and developer Inflexion Games, a studio made up of ex-BioWare devs have revealed their debut title, Victorian-era survival/crafting game Nightingale. Nightingale is described as a shared-world, survival crafting game with a Victorian gaslamp fantasy theme. I had to look up what gaslamp fantasy was before writing this article, and I’m still not quite sure it’s unique enough to be considered separate from steampunk, but I digress.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Reveal

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory have shared the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II gameplay reveal trailer, giving the first look at gameplay in the sequel. Here’s the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II gameplay reveal:. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is currently in development for Xbox Series X|S and Windows...
Sidescrolling Throwback Action Game Shinobi non Grata Announced

Publisher Flyhigh Works and co-developers Studio PICO and Esquadra have announced sidescrolling action game Shinobi non Grata. Shinobi non Grata is coming to Windows PC (via Steam) sometime in summer 2022. The game’s title is a clever nod to the famous latin phrase “persona non grata”, which is a way for government to remove protections from foreign nationals and prosecute or deport them.
Recapping The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 Winners and Losers! Did your favorite game get shafted?. Last night, Geoff Keighley hosted the 8th annual edition of The Game Awards. Prior to the award ceremony, controversy arose due to Keighley’s stance on Activision Blizzard and excluding Forza Horizon 5 from the Game of the Year category. Tonight at The Game Awards, Keighley opened the show addressing bullying, harassment, and discrimination in the industry without mentioning names – opting to scold the crowd and viewers over online harassment as opposed to, ahem.. other types of harassment that we’ve heard about . Despite starting late, gamers around the world eagerly awaited world premieres. Some of the games revealed at The Game Awards were Star Wars Eclipse, Sonic Frontiers, Alan Wake 2, GTFO, and Elden Ring. Will some of these titles be future The Game Awards winners or losers?
Babylon’s Fall Release Date is Set for March 2022

Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames have announced the Babylon’s Fall release date is set for March 2022 for PC and consoles. The Babylon’s Fall release date is set for March 3, 2022 across Windows PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Here’s a new trailer:
Former TellTale Devs Announce Star Trek: Resurgence for PC and Consoles

Former TellTale Games staff at Dramatic Labs have announced Star Trek: Resurgence for PC and consoles, with a release set for spring 2022. Star Trek: Resurgence is coming to Windows PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. “As fans of Star...
How to resolve the unknown phenomenon in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

You might have noticed a message popping up in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier now and then telling you of a mysterious disturbance that Shinra has been picking up on in Midgar. This disturbance looks like a swirling black cloud and appears to be causing havoc in the local area. When one of these clouds appears in a match, All players will be given a new Training Order to investigate and resolve the unknown phenomenon. This guide covers how to do that and what you get as a reward.
Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course Launches in June 2022

Indie developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course launches in June 2022. Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course launches on June 30th, 2022 across all currently supported platforms. The long delayed and highly anticipated content was originally set to launch in 2020, but it got delayed to “when it’s ready,” only for it to be delayed into 2021.
Alan Wake II Announced for PC and Consoles

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment have announced survivor horror sequel Alan Wake II for PC and consoles. Alan Wake II is coming to Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023. Further details are coming sometime in summer 2023. “It’s no secret that we have...
The King of Fighters XV Krohnen Trailer, Second Beta Set for December 2021

SNK Corporation has shared a new The King of Fighters XV Krohnen trailer, introducing the next playable character in the fighter. Alongside the new character reveal is the news a second open beta is coming from December 17th to the 20th, and will support cross-generational play. Here’s a new The...
