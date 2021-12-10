Final Fantasy VII Remake is Coming to PC

The Game Awards 2021 Winners and Losers! Did your favorite game get shafted?. Last night, Geoff Keighley hosted the 8th annual edition of The Game Awards. Prior to the award ceremony, controversy arose due to Keighley’s stance on Activision Blizzard and excluding Forza Horizon 5 from the Game of the Year category. Tonight at The Game Awards, Keighley opened the show addressing bullying, harassment, and discrimination in the industry without mentioning names – opting to scold the crowd and viewers over online harassment as opposed to, ahem.. other types of harassment that we’ve heard about . Despite starting late, gamers around the world eagerly awaited world premieres. Some of the games revealed at The Game Awards were Star Wars Eclipse, Sonic Frontiers, Alan Wake 2, GTFO, and Elden Ring. Will some of these titles be future The Game Awards winners or losers?

