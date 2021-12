Modern Wolf has launched the Whalenought Studios-developed turn-based RPG Mechajammer on PC-via Steam. The game will be officially available at 9 am PT on the platform. Further, the publisher released a new trailer to show off the gameplay of the dystopian cyberpunk world. The term cyberpunk is often met with skepticism due to a few entries in the genre that didn’t present too well, but this team seems to have a grounded idea of what they want their game to be.

