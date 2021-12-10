Fresno County sends 3 ambulance crews to help Kern County with strained system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fresno County is stepping up to help Kern’s overtaxed ambulance system.

Kern County Public Health says they’re simply not able to keep up with increasing emergency calls. Fresno County has agreed to send three ambulance crews to help.

Meantime, local officials say people should not call 911 unless it’s a significant emergency, attributing the bottleneck to ongoing COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

