Accidents

53 migrants dead, 54 injured in truck crash in south Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported.

BBC

Mexico truck crash: At least 54 people killed as trailer overturns

At least 54 people have been killed and scores more injured after the truck they were being transported in crashed in southern Mexico, authorities say. More than 150 people, said to be migrants from Central America, were crammed into the truck's trailer when it rolled in the state of Chiapas.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Truck packed with migrants was speeding before crash that killed dozens in Mexico, survivor told rescue worker

Authorities are looking into whether speed was a factor into a deadly truck crash in southern Mexico. A migrant from Guatemala said he was among 200 people aboard a cargo truck when the truck tried to make a sharp turn. The sheer weight of everyone inside caused the truck to tip over and roll—crashing into a pedestrian bridge, according to the migrant.
ACCIDENTS
atlanticcitynews.net

Seven killed as car packed with migrants crashes while fleeing police

Seven people were killed and four others wounded after a car carrying illegal migrants slammed into a building and overturned in a failed attempt to flee the police in southern Hungary. The deadly incident occurred late on Monday in the spa town of Morahalom not far from Hungary's border with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Accident#Central American
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

A massive gas truck explosion killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday, after bystanders swarmed the vehicle to collect spilled fuel -- a precious commodity in a nation plagued by acute fuel shortages. The blast in Haiti's second city of Cap-Haitien is the latest disaster to hit the poverty-wracked Caribbean nation, riven by gang violence and political paralysis. Prime Minister Ariel Henry visited the scene of the tragedy, saying his heart was "broken" after meeting some of the dozens of injured in a local hospital. Pictures showed the charred remains of the truck in the built-up Samarie area of the city, with surrounding buildings burnt and scarred in the explosion.
GAS PRICE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Crew on ship involved in fatal collision ‘exceeded drugs and alcohol limit’

Crew members on board a British-bound cargo ship involved in a fatal collision tested positive for drugs and alcohol, the vessel’s owner confirmed.Two people were arrested after an Inverness-registered ship called Scot Carrier collided with Danish boat Karin Hoej in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast.Scotline Marine Holdings Limited, the owner of Scot Carrier, confirmed two of the crew members on board were over the limit when undertaking a drugs and alcohol test.A distress call was made at about 3.30am local time (02:30 GMT) on Monday after the boats crashed at sea.Swedish authorities carried out a major search involving...
ACCIDENTS
Essence

At Least 60 People Killed By Gas Tanker That Exploded In Haiti's 2nd Largest City

Dozens more left injured after a tanker transporting gas overturned and exploded in Cap-Haitien. Haitian officials say a truck carrying gasoline tipped over in the city of Cap-Haitien shortly after midnight Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. As Haiti faces gas shortages, “locals crowded around to collect the spilled fuel in...
ACCIDENTS
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol arrests multiple gang members, migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discover multiple gang members within groups of migrants. On Sunday, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested a group of 11 migrants in farmlands after they entered the United States illegally near Brownsville. Agents discovered one of the men within the group […]
HIDALGO, TX
Vice

Wild Video Shows Brazen Prison Break In Mexico

MEXICO CITY—A gang sprung nine prisoners during a daring escape using a jerry-rigged truck as a battering ram and car bombs in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Wednesday. The ensuing manhunt has led to the recapture of three of the escapees. The highly coordinated prison break allegedly focused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
107 JAMZ

Level 3 Alert: Americans Warned Reconsider Travel To Mexico

Mexico is one of my all-time favorite places to vacation at. It is a beautiful country with wonderful people, delicious food and amazing culture. Unfortunately, since Jul several cities and villages have fallen victim to an increase in violent crime, making vacationing a security risk for American travelers. Updated November 9 and listed still current as of November 18, 2021, the US Embassy and Mexican law enforcement have issued a Level 3 Travel Alert to Americans planning on vacationing or visiting Mexico.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Don't go to Mexico: Cartel expert warns tourists to stay away as drug gangs' war escalates and country's National Guard is deployed to Cancún

An expert on international criminal organizations believes foreign tourists should reconsider their plans when it comes to scheduling their vacations to Mexico, citing crime and danger amid and the country's gang wars. The warning comes as the Cancún region has been engulfed by a rash of shootings between rival street-level...
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

North Texas Teen Pays Salesman $10K For Used SUV, Then Dealership Repossess It

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth teenager had a vehicle he believed he purchased, repossessed by a Fort Worth used car dealership. Five months after 16-year-old Johnathon Fredricks paid a part-time salesman nearly $10,000 for a compact SUV, the vehicle was towed back to the Fort Worth dealership, I Drive-DFW. The used car dealership said the Mazda SUV was theirs and was unaware that a former part-time salesman had sold the vehicle. Fredricks paid James Steelman directly for the vehicle because Steelman told the teenager and his grandfather the Mazda was his personal vehicle. The I Drive-DFW manager said he sold the Mazda...
FORT WORTH, TX
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

