53 migrants dead, 54 injured in truck crash in south Mexico

A massive gas truck explosion killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday, after bystanders swarmed the vehicle to collect spilled fuel -- a precious commodity in a nation plagued by acute fuel shortages. The blast in Haiti's second city of Cap-Haitien is the latest disaster to hit the poverty-wracked Caribbean nation, riven by gang violence and political paralysis. Prime Minister Ariel Henry visited the scene of the tragedy, saying his heart was "broken" after meeting some of the dozens of injured in a local hospital. Pictures showed the charred remains of the truck in the built-up Samarie area of the city, with surrounding buildings burnt and scarred in the explosion.

GAS PRICE ・ 1 DAY AGO