New PvE Shooter Arc Raiders From Former Battlefield Dev Revealed, Looks Great

One step forward, twenty steps back. In a desperate attempt to continue improving the current dumpster fire that is Battlefield 2042, the developers implemented the third major update to the first-person shooter today, December 2, 2021. The patch was detailed by EA as fixing over 300 bugs, which had players falling to their knees in praise and thankfulness. While bugs may have been fixed, a pretty major one was also introduced when the update went live this morning: players are being met with error messages when attempting to log in. DICE is currently working to fix these pesky server issues, but the truth remains that plenty of potential Battlefield 2042 players can’t even log into the game.

