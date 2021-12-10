ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New PvE Shooter Arc Raiders From Former Battlefield Dev Revealed, Looks Great

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a tease, Embark Studios has released the first proper trailer for its debut game, Arc Raiders. A cooperative third-person PvE shooter, Arc Raiders has players working together to fight Arc, which are "fearless enemies" that fall from...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Bug Stops Players From Looking Left And Right On PC

With its third major update, Battlefield 2042 was supposed to become a more stable game, not one with more game-breaking bugs. But according to a post from the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter account, as well as multiple users on Reddit, some players on PC have been unable to make horizontal mouse inputs since downloading the patch. Simply put, it means they can't even look both ways before crossing the street.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

EA looking to create a ‘connected Battlefield universe’

Battlefield is also seeing a shake-up at the upper levels. The latest Battlefield game is out in the wild, and 2042 has had an interesting go of it so far. EA and DICE have been rolling out updates pretty fast, but the publisher has also indicated an interest to keep expanding the franchise outwards.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Embark Studios’ Debut Game, Arc Raiders, Launching Next Year

Embark Studios, the studio founded by former EA Chief Designer Patrick Soderlund, have revealed their debut game, the free-to-play PvE shooter Arc Raiders, in which players unite against robots descended from space. Here’s the gameplay trailer. Here’s the blurb from the first gameplay trailer: “Arc Raiders is a cooperative,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Battlefield Games Teased by EA

A number of new games in the Battlefield franchise have been teased by Electronic Arts. In the wake of Battlefield 2042 launching last month, EA and developer DICE have made clear they are committed to the latest installment in the multiplayer shooter series for the long haul and will continue to update it over time. Despite this commitment, though, EA has now revealed that it is planning the larger "Battlefield Universe", which will see the franchise receiving new games in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Devs Fixing Server Issues After Major Patch

One step forward, twenty steps back. In a desperate attempt to continue improving the current dumpster fire that is Battlefield 2042, the developers implemented the third major update to the first-person shooter today, December 2, 2021. The patch was detailed by EA as fixing over 300 bugs, which had players falling to their knees in praise and thankfulness. While bugs may have been fixed, a pretty major one was also introduced when the update went live this morning: players are being met with error messages when attempting to log in. DICE is currently working to fix these pesky server issues, but the truth remains that plenty of potential Battlefield 2042 players can’t even log into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

EA wants the next Battlefield game to be a hero shooter, claims insider

EA allegedly plans to make the next major Battlefield game a hero shooter, claimed industry insider Tom Henderson on Friday. Battlefield 2042, which introduced specialists — playable characters each equipped with their own unique gameplay abilities — was supposedly meant to serve as a “stepping stone” towards this rumored project, the insider said.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dev#Battlefield#Game Store#Ea#Embark Studios#Arc Raiders#Nvidia Geforce
dexerto.com

Battlefield 2042 dev finally addresses annoying invisibility glitch

Kevin Johnson, Community Manager at EA DICE working on Battlefield 2042, has responded to one of the game’s most egregious glitches, seeing players spawn in completely invisible. Despite the anticipation that surrounded DICE’s 2021 Battlefield title, much of it has given way to frustration as the game’s early weeks continue...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Quake Enhanced Update 2 adds new mode from Wolfenstein devs

A new update for Quake is now available to download, offering fresh content and improvements across all platforms. An enhanced version of the classic 90s first person shooter launched earlier this year on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The highlight of Quake update 2...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Former EA boss Patrick Soderlund unveils his new co-op shooter, Arc Raiders

In November 2020, former Electronic Arts chief design officer Patrick Soderlund announced that he was working on a shooter at his new studio, Embark. At the Game Awards tonight, that game was properly unveiled as Arc Raiders, a free-to-play co-op third-person PvE shooter set to come out in 2022 that pits squads of humans against endless hordes of murder machines from space.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Battlefield Could be a Hero Shooter in the Vein of of Overwatch or Apex Legends

According to new rumors, the next installment of the Battlefield series will be a hero shooter, or a game in the vein of Overwatch or Apex Legends. Battlefield 2042 turned out to be a very controversial installment of the series, not only because of technical shortcomings but also due to changes in elements typical of the franchise. If the new rumors are to be believed, the next installment may infuriate traditionalists among fans of the series even further.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Digital Trends

Halo Infinite review: A great shooter, still in progress

“Halo Infinite isn't going to reinvent the shooter genre, but it's a fun solo and multiplayer experience that can only get better with time.”. This little exchange between an Echo-216 pilot and Master Chief in Halo Infinite’s campaign is a thesis moment for the game itself. For 20 years, Xbox has been synonymous with Halo. The shooter series has defined Microsoft’s entire foray into gaming, with Master Chief reaching icon status. Even when the series took a downturn when 343 Industries first took the helm from Bungie, Microsoft and Xbox fans alike stayed committed to the franchise’s future. It’s all they knew.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Tactical Shooter Thunder Tier One From PUBG Devs Launches Today

Today will see the release of Thunder Tier One, a beautiful tactical shooter from veterans of PUBG and the Arma series. Thunder Tier One will offer a solo campaign, PvP gameplay and a co-op mode;. The release of modding tools has been slightly delayed. Tactical shooter Thunder Tier One from...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

ARC Raiders debuts at The Game Awards 2021 with gameplay

ARC Raiders is from Embark Studios, led by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund. ARC Raiders takes place in a world where humans must fight against the titular Arc. It is free-to-play and will release in 2022. Just a few days after being teased, ARC Raiders has debuted at The...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

ARC Raiders Revealed – Free to Play Shooter Launches in 2022

Former EA chief designer Patrick Söderlund’s newest team Embark Studios finally revealed its first title, ARC Raiders. It’s a free to play, co-op sci-fi shooter that sees the human resistance battling the overwhelming threats of the ARC. Check out the first trailer below. For the moment, ARC...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy