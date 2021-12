“We always knew this was a journey to the chair, but I couldn’t have imagined how rich the journey was going to be to the chair,” Sonequa Martin-Green says on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast about her Michael Burnham finally being named the first Black female Star Trek Captain in Season 4 of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery. Listen to our conversation with Martin-Green and Star Trek: Discovery creator Alex Kurtzman below: “Everything I had to learn as Burnham and all the healing inwardly and accepting of inner self before I sat down in that seat, it’s really amazing,” Martin-Green says. “It makes the fact...

