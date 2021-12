The United Way of the Pennyrile’s annual campaign is going full steam ahead as they approach the finish line in January, with the co-chairs making a big push for donations. Co-chairs Brooke Jung and Dan Kemp appeared on WHOP Monday morning along with Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Terrance Davis to talk about how the campaign is going and how it impacts its 19 partner agencies. Kemp says they’ll have an end of campaign celebration in January, where they will see if they reach their $750,000 goal.

