Church leaders have said that they are willing to be “criminalised” if a ban on conversion therapy stops them teaching their faith. More than 500 Christian ministers and pastoral workers from across the UK have written to Liz Truss, the Equalities Minister, warning that while they “have no desire to become criminals, and place a high value on submitting to and supporting our Government”, if their teachings are outlawed they will continue to follow their beliefs.

