Board pauses Wilson school consolidation plans

The Wilson County Board of Education hit the pause button Wednesday on exploring potential elementary school closure options until updated data is available.

Consultants from the Operations Research and Education Laboratory, part of N.C. State University’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education, performed a 2020 study for Wilson County Schools that examined enrollment trends and forecast building use rates. The lab, known as OREd, also examined population growth patterns, new residential and commercial construction and school capacity needs.

At Wednesday’s meeting, consultants provided the board with two new scenarios, population density maps and current elementary attendance zones. The board discussed the first two scenarios in recent weeks.

One proposal would close three elementary schools: Stantonsburg, Winstead and Vick; while the second would close Stantonsburg and Winstead only.

But the board asked OREd to pause its work on scenarios and assignments until it completes an updated population forecast. That forecast includes new subdivisions and homes, especially in the school attendance zones that could be affected.

K-5 FORECAST

Wilson County’s 14 elementary schools operate at 60% of their collective capacity, consultants said Wednesday. OREd provided a different figure, 65% capacity, in prior meetings. The lab recently updated its data to reflect current attendance.

OREd’s 2020 study and forecast was based on grades K-12. Now, consultants will go back to the drawing board and produce a forecast for grades K-5 to update the 2020 study.

Board member Blake Boykin asked OREd consultants if there was a way to project how many new students the district would pick up due to fast-paced housing growth.

“To me, looking in the past is just as important as looking at the future,” he said. “Wilson is experiencing growth in my opinion. I want to know all aspects of what’s going on.”

ENROLLMENT DECLINE

Wednesday’s special meeting was part of a series of school board sessions to discuss facility needs and long-range planning.

The problem, school officials have said, is that the system has more space than students. Building use is also considerably lower than capacity.

School enrollment declined by nearly 2,000 students over the past six years, according to Wilson County Schools figures.

Some 17 of the district’s 24 schools were built prior to 1978, and 12 of those are elementary schools. County commissioners tasked the district with evaluating long-range facility needs and cost-effective measures to renovate current facilities, exploring ways to use aging buildings efficiently and assessing needs that may require new facilities in the future.

County commissioners have invested $41.7 million in capital projects for Wilson County Schools since 2017. That figure includes financing for the new Wilson Academy of Applied Technology along with $15 million from the state lottery that also goes toward funding the WAAT project, County Manager Denise Stinagle has said.

‘OUR HEARTS ARE IN THE RIGHT PLACES’

Several elected officials, including county Commissioners Chris Hill and JoAnne Daniels and Stantonsburg Mayor Coley Rhodes, attended Wednesday’s meeting. Community members were also in attendance.

“We’d like the public and everyone to know that all seven of us sitting up here have one goal in mind — and that is for the children in Wilson County to be able to attend schools at the very best facilities that we can provide for them,” said school board member Beverly Boyette. “We’re not in it to hurt anybody or do anything except what is best for the children. We have county commissioners saying, ‘We’re ready to fix our schools. Tell us how we can best use this money.’ Our hearts are in the right places.”

Board member Velma Barnes reiterated that the school board is on a fact-finding mission.

“We haven’t made any decisions,” she said. “We are just looking at facts.”

Chairwoman Christine Fitch said all the materials OREd has provided so far should be publicly available. She suggested posting the documents on Wilson County Schools’ website and providing printed copies at the district’s central office.