NENCAP Receives A $50,000 Sponsorship

Google announced Tuesday during a workforce roundtable with Gov. Kim Reynolds that it will give Des Moines-based Genesis Youth Foundation and Hampton-based La Luz Centro Cultural $50,000 in funding and 75 Google Career Certificates each to further their initiatives advancing digital skills. Google Career Certificates equip learners to enter into in-demand jobs in the growing technology fields of data analytics, IT support, project management, and user experience design. At Genesis Youth Foundation, the funding will support their Ubuntu Technology program. La Luz supports access to the workforce for Iowa’s Latino community with services like English as a second language classes and interpretation. “The Google Career Certificates will make a big impact in our community. Many people want to pursue higher education or a well-paying career, but lack the opportunities to do so,” Claudia Rivera, executive director of La Luz said in a release. “With Google's career certificate program, we can find those individuals who want to succeed and provide learning needed to advance to better-paying jobs. The financial support will also help us jumpstart construction on our building to build classrooms, youth area, food pantry, and offices.” Google’s largest data center worldwide is located in Council Bluffs.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO