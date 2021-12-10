NENCAP Receives A $50,000 Sponsorship

Salary: $18.00 - $26.00 depending upon qualifications. The manager will promote the school readiness of Head Start’s children by providing technical assistance, mentoring, coaching and training to the teaching staff. The planning of children’s readiness to learn involves culturally responsive, integrate service delivery of child development, disabilities and mental health that supports learning environments to enhance children’s cognitive, social and emotional development, and promote children’s growth in language, literacy, mathematics, science, social & emotional, creative arts, physical development and approaches to learning. Participate in the annual community assessment, annual self-assessment, program improvement plans, monthly monitoring report and program information report. Assist director with planning training and pre inservice and assist with obtaining in-kind to comply with grant’s non-federal share match. Ability to learn and use data tracking system, ChildPlus.
