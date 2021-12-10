ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

NENCAP Receives A $50,000 Sponsorship

Yankton Daily Press
 6 days ago

PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) received $50,000 provided by Healthy Blue Nebraska in support of agency programs. This sponsorship will...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

Anonymous donor pledges $50,000 match for schools

NORWALK — This is a generous and caring community, and an anonymous donor has proven this once again. An anonymous donor has offered a challenge to the Huron County Community Foundation that will support Norwalk City Schools’ students and faculty. Every dollar given to the Endowment Fund for Norwalk City Schools General Fund at the community foundation will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000.
NORWALK, OH
penbaypilot.com

Maine Ocean School Foundation receives matching gift of up to $50,000 for all donations received in December 2021 and January 2022

SEARSPORT —Maine Ocean School Foundation (MOSF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, exists solely to enhance, expand, and enrich the education of high school students of Maine Ocean School through private donations, gifts, and grants. Maine Ocean School in Searsport is one of only two magnet schools authorized by the Maine...
SEARSPORT, ME
wchstv.com

Mountaineer Food Bank receives $50,000 donation from Suddenlink to support veterans

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mountaineer Food Bank has received a $50,000 contribution from Suddenlink to support a program that provides monthly food boxes to veterans in need. The check was presented Wednesday at Mountaineer Food Bank's Rock Branch facility in Poca. Suddenlink's contribution will assist the Veterans Table Program,...
CHARITIES
Yankton Daily Press

Education & Health/Disabilities Manager - Santee Sioux Nation Headstart

Salary: $18.00 - $26.00 depending upon qualifications. The manager will promote the school readiness of Head Start’s children by providing technical assistance, mentoring, coaching and training to the teaching staff. The planning of children’s readiness to learn involves culturally responsive, integrate service delivery of child development, disabilities and mental health that supports learning environments to enhance children’s cognitive, social and emotional development, and promote children’s growth in language, literacy, mathematics, science, social & emotional, creative arts, physical development and approaches to learning. Participate in the annual community assessment, annual self-assessment, program improvement plans, monthly monitoring report and program information report. Assist director with planning training and pre inservice and assist with obtaining in-kind to comply with grant’s non-federal share match. Ability to learn and use data tracking system, ChildPlus.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Nutrition#Immunization#Charity#Nencap#Healthy Blue Nebraska#Wic#Healthy Families#Family Services#Veteran Services
Des Moines Business Record

Two outreach organizations receive $50,000, career certificates from Google

Google announced Tuesday during a workforce roundtable with Gov. Kim Reynolds that it will give Des Moines-based Genesis Youth Foundation and Hampton-based La Luz Centro Cultural $50,000 in funding and 75 Google Career Certificates each to further their initiatives advancing digital skills. Google Career Certificates equip learners to enter into in-demand jobs in the growing technology fields of data analytics, IT support, project management, and user experience design. At Genesis Youth Foundation, the funding will support their Ubuntu Technology program. La Luz supports access to the workforce for Iowa’s Latino community with services like English as a second language classes and interpretation. “The Google Career Certificates will make a big impact in our community. Many people want to pursue higher education or a well-paying career, but lack the opportunities to do so,” Claudia Rivera, executive director of La Luz said in a release. “With Google's career certificate program, we can find those individuals who want to succeed and provide learning needed to advance to better-paying jobs. The financial support will also help us jumpstart construction on our building to build classrooms, youth area, food pantry, and offices.” Google’s largest data center worldwide is located in Council Bluffs.
DES MOINES, IA
lawnandlandscape.com

Nufarm renews GreenCare for Troops sponsorship

CLEVELAND — Nufarm has renewed its sponsorship of Project EverGreen's GreenCare for Troops program. The program, which is celebrating its fifteenth year in 2021, provides complimentary basic lawn care and landscape maintenance services to military personnel with a deployed family member. As the title sponsor of GreenCare for Troops, Nufarm will contribute $75,000 to the initiative.
CLEVELAND, OH
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Annual Lunch Accepting Sponsorships

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and luncheon will take place on February 10th, with registration for attending and virtual event sponsorship currently open. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News a virtual event sponsorship is $250 and provides lunch for 10 people, while individual registration cost is $20, and the deadline to register to attend or sponsor the event is February 1st. Find more information about the annual meeting below.
INDIANOLA, IA
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky school receives $50,000 donation to help with literacy program

FOURMILE, Ky. — Lone Jack School Center in Bell County received an early Christmas gift this year: a $50,000 donation from a Dollar General to benefit the children and literacy programs. What You Need To Know. Lone Jack School Center received $50,000 from Dollar General. $50,000 comes through Dollar...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Senior Center to receive $50,000 in FY22 funding

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Senator John. C. Velis is set to announce $50,000 in funding for the Agawam Senior Center at 11:30 a.m. The funding was included in the FY’22 budget that was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law in July. The earmark is...
AGAWAM, MA
ceoworld.biz

Nonprofits and the lack of corporate sponsorships

More Than Money: How Nonprofits and Corporate Sponsors Can Double Their Impact Working Together. There was a time when corporate sponsorship of a nonprofit invoked an image of executives posing for a stilted photo holding a gigantic cardboard check. Those days are long gone. Today, corporate sponsors are looking for...
CHARITIES
Itemlive.com

Kathryn C. Burns: We can wage war on food insecurity

We’ve all seen the news stories — long lines outside food pantries in communities across the country. Cars backed up for miles as families wait for a bag of groceries The post Kathryn C. Burns: We can wage war on food insecurity appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Nashville Post

Longtime CHS director dies

Longtime Community Health Systems director Julia “Judi” North died last week, the Franklin-based hospital company said in a release. North had served as a CHS Board of Directors member since 2004 and was lead director at the time of her death. North’s previous roles included president of consumer...
FRANKLIN, TN
hamlethub.com

2022 Chamber of Commerce Sponsorship Opportunities

The Yorktown Chamber of Commerce has worked hard on local business’ behalf to create new opportunities to showcase your business to other members, Yorktown residents, and to our entire mailing list. Here are a few of the initiatives that have taken the place of our usual in-person events:. •...
SMALL BUSINESS
Yankton Daily Press

‘Prayer’ Legislation: What It Is And Isn’t

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s draft legislation, announced Monday, to “restore protection for prayer in schools” — as the headline of the press release declares — is probably more notable for what it doesn’t say than for what it proclaims. In fact, if you...
RELIGION
wfxl.com

A Lee County middle school receives a $50,000 STEM grant

Lee County Middle School West Campus received a $50,000 grant Wednesday morning for a STEM classroom makeover from NextEra Energy Resources. STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics provides students with a more hands-on experience of learning versus a regular classroom, and allows for students to get ahead on school work.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Yankton Daily Press

Malsam-Rysdon Set To Depart DOH

You really can’t begrudge Kim Malsam-Rysdon for stepping down as the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. She has served in that position since 2015, but the last 22 months have probably felt more like a lifetime for her, or for any health official dealing with a once-in-a-century global pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health launches Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds program

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the launch of a new Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds, two new resources designed to support teens and adolescents who may be struggling with mental health issues. MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) developed the new resources to help Maryland youth find mental health […] The post Maryland Department of Health launches Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit and MD Young Minds program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy