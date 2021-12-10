‘Get Back’ Gets Into History

If you haven’t watched the new Beatles documentary, Get Back, you’ve certainly heard about it by now. Clocking in at eight hours, Peter Jackson’s intimate love letter to John, Paul, George, and Ringo is culled from 60 hours of raw footage from 1969’s Let it Be sessions and is full of revelations for even the most obsessive scholars of the band. I’ve watched the whole thing twice now and each time I wished it wouldn’t end. Of course, that emotion is tied up in the film’s narrative subtext about what happens to a rock group—and obviously not just any rock group—when it approaches the end of its long and winding road.

