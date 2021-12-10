ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Get Back’ Gets Into History

By KELLY HERTZ kelly.hertz@yankton.net
Yankton Daily Press
 6 days ago

A lot of people are raving about the Beatles’ documentary series “Get Back,” filmmaker Peter Jackson’s new, exhaustive reexamination of the Fab Four’s 1969 studio sessions for what would, a year later, be released as “Let It Be,” the group’s final...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Billy Preston
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music History#Rock Music#The Fab Four
Renegade Rip

“The Beatles: Get Back” Review

The fab-four return in Disney Plus’ new docu-series, “The Beatles: Get Back,” which premiered Nov. 25 exclusively on the platform. Directed by Peter Jackson, director of “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy,” he brings an accurate view of the Beatles in their final days amidst the vast speculation as to what had brought this great band to their end.
MOVIES
Mountain Democrat

Buttered and Salty: ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Fifty years ago director Michael Lindsay-Hogg released a filmed account of The Beatles rehearsing and recording the “Let It Be” album. That film was basically a document of a band breaking up. It had a short, hour-and-20-minute runtime and was filled with bickering, arguing and band members leaving, culminating with a frustrating rooftop performance of the new material that felt (at the time) like an afterthought.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Columbian

‘Get Back’ series digs into Beatles final days

NEW YORK — For 50 years, the fixed narrative had the Beatles’ “Let it Be” recording session as a miserable experience with a band where members were sick of each other, sick of their work and in the process of breaking up. The nearly 8-hour, Peter Jackson-produced documentary culled from...
ENTERTAINMENT
Esquire

With Get Back, The Beatles Are the Unlikely Style Stars of 2021

If you haven’t watched the new Beatles documentary, Get Back, you’ve certainly heard about it by now. Clocking in at eight hours, Peter Jackson’s intimate love letter to John, Paul, George, and Ringo is culled from 60 hours of raw footage from 1969’s Let it Be sessions and is full of revelations for even the most obsessive scholars of the band. I’ve watched the whole thing twice now and each time I wished it wouldn’t end. Of course, that emotion is tied up in the film’s narrative subtext about what happens to a rock group—and obviously not just any rock group—when it approaches the end of its long and winding road.
MUSIC
Emerald Media

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ humanizes icons

At the start of January 1969, the Beatles gathered at Twickenham Studios — a dark, sizable warehouse lent to them by the filmmakers of the film “The Magic Christian.” Pulling wooden chairs into a small circle, we see a Beatles member stick his half-smoked joint on the end of an uncut guitar string to face the daunting task: write and rehearse 14 new songs in three weeks to give a live performance on TV and in-concert at the end. It’s enough to make any average musician cry.
MOVIES
Variety

The Beatles Almost Starred in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for Director Stanley Kubrick

On Aug. 31, 1998, Variety reported that New Zealand filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh would transform J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy of books into three films. Reporter Benedict Carver added that the books are “a highly prized literary property that has eluded filmmakers for years.” It was the culmination more than three decades of trying to adapt Tolkien’s work for the screen, after the world of visual effects had finally caught up to the British author’s fantastical storylines. But three decades before, the Beatles had tried to get a “Lord of the Rings” film off the ground. After playing...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy