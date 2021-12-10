ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays

By HSC Staff
Yankton Daily Press
 6 days ago

The month of December is supposed to be a time for excitement and holiday cheer. There are family gatherings, decorating for Christmas, and reflecting on the things (people) for which we are grateful. However, December can be a month full of stress and strain. It’s a busy month with the added...

www.yankton.net

psychologytoday.com

Marijuana and Your Mental Health

The evolving legalization of marijuana brings up many unresolved questions for psychiatrists and other mental health professionals. There are definite medicinal benefits of marijuana but its use should be guided by trained medical and mental health professionals. The negative cognitive effects are especially worrisome among adolescents and young adults due...
MENTAL HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

Walgreens, Mental Health America team up on mental health support

Walgreens and Mental Health America are partnering to raise money and provide support for mental health services this holiday season. Walgreens and Mental Health America are teaming up to raise money and provide support for mental health this holiday season. Together, the two organizations are asking people to donate to...
ADVOCACY
cbs4indy.com

Rising COVID numbers putting increased pressure on mental health this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19, the holidays and mental health – a combination for many people that creates stress and difficulties this time of the year. The current COVID wave is second only to what we saw last year during the holiday months. Daily case counts often at more than 5,000 while hospitals are dealing with the most COVID patients since since early January 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Parents Magazine

Oova Is Offering a Free Mental Health Hotline for People Struggling With Fertility This Holiday Season

The holiday season offers a lot of opportunities to connect and bond with friends and loved ones, but it's not without stressful moments as well. All too often, open lines of communication means invasive questions like, "When can we expect grandkids?" or "Is that a pregnant belly?" In turn, people who are struggling with fertility may be left feeling frustrated, hurt, isolated, overwhelmed, or depressed.
MENTAL HEALTH
Herald Community Newspapers

Schools tackle mental health

The National Institute of Mental Health states on its website, “It may be helpful for children and teens to save several emergency numbers to their cell phones. The ability to get immediate help for themselves or for a friend can make a difference.” Phone numbers like these can save a life:
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
kciiradio.com

Mental Health Coalition Partnering with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Grinch for Holiday Social

Families can enjoy some holiday festivities while learning how to improve their mental well being in Washington this Sunday. The Washington County Mental Health Coalition, Nurturing Families and Community Partnerships for Protecting Children, and Washington County Interagency Group are sponsoring a Mindful Holiday Social from 1-4 p.m. at Dallmeyer Hall located on the lower level of the Washington County ISU Extension Office at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Families are welcome to come and go as they please during this event which includes hot chocolate, cookie decorating, mindful activities for all ages, and meet and greets with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch. Those under 13 years old will also receive a “Comfy-Cozy Nest Kit” with a gift from Sesame Street. This event is free and open to the public.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WOOD

Wedgwood Christian Services talks mental health during the Holiday season!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services understand that this time of year can be tough for many. Maranda recently sat down with Wedgwood clinician, Katie Moyer to talk about signs to look for (depression, anxiety, stress, seasonal depression) and tips for managing mental health around the holidays.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ehn.org

Mental health and sustainable healthcare

Mental health has been on my mind lately, largely because EHN.org and The Allegheny Front just published a large series looking at the impacts of air, water and climate pollution on our mental health. Turns out it's a vastly under-researched and under-reported topic. We know that air pollution affects the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBIR

Mental Health PSA Competition

The Knox Adolescent Partners in Prevention Initiative (KAPPI) and the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee are calling for entries to a Public Service Announcement (PSA) Competition. Middle and high school students are invited to create a 30-second video focusing on one of the two following topics:. What I wish...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
auburn.edu

Auburn professor gives advice for avoiding holiday blues, maintaining mental health

The holidays are a festive time where people come together to worship, give thanks and celebrate life, but they also can be a difficult time for many. Whether it’s remembering those who have been lost or the amplification of stressful interaction with family and friends, the holiday blues are an unfortunate reality for countless people.
AUBURN, AL
Joel Eisenberg

Codependency: A Mental Health Perspective

The issue is complex, easy to judge, and often difficult to recognize. The words that follow are written from the perspective of a former mental health professional. I was a licensed special education teacher for ten years with a substantial course load in the field of Psychology. A personal anecdote opens this article, and attributions from medical professionals are listed supporting my contentions. It should be noted there is no bias in this heavily-researched piece.
henryford.com

Mental Health Is Health: Bridging The Gap Between Our Physical And Mental Health

In recent years, research has revealed the interconnected relationship between our physical and mental health. Our mental state can affect our physical state and vice versa. For example, depression increases the risk for many types of health problems including diabetes, heart disease and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Tips For Planning Healthy Holiday Gatherings Amid COVID’s 2nd Winter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new CBS poll shows 28% of vaccinated Americans feel confident that the COVID-19 vaccines will protect them from the virus and its variants, like Omicron. Fifty-seven percent feel somewhat confident, while 68% of Americans plan to gather with family and friends this holiday season. Jane Kanan will be celebrating Christmas with family. “They’re all about Christmas,” Kanan said. All of the adults are vaccinated. Her couple of family members who are traveling are taking a test beforehand. (credit: CBS) “We have two young kiddos that are not able to vaccinated yet, so kind of keeping all of our precautions surrounded that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

