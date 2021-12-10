Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays

Families can enjoy some holiday festivities while learning how to improve their mental well being in Washington this Sunday. The Washington County Mental Health Coalition, Nurturing Families and Community Partnerships for Protecting Children, and Washington County Interagency Group are sponsoring a Mindful Holiday Social from 1-4 p.m. at Dallmeyer Hall located on the lower level of the Washington County ISU Extension Office at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Families are welcome to come and go as they please during this event which includes hot chocolate, cookie decorating, mindful activities for all ages, and meet and greets with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch. Those under 13 years old will also receive a “Comfy-Cozy Nest Kit” with a gift from Sesame Street. This event is free and open to the public.

