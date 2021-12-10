ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Shiner Comanches heading back to Class 2A-Division I state finals

By Brandon Davis
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 6 days ago
TOMBALL, Texas – No. 2 Shiner Comanches (15-0) defeated the No. 3 Timpson Bears (12-1), 35-28, and are heading back to Arlington. In the last two minutes of the game, Shiner senior DT/RB Doug Brooks fumbled the football giving Timpson one more chance to tie the game until Shiner junior DB/RB Dalton Brooks picked off Timpson sophomore quarterback Trent Bussey to seal the game.

Doug Brooks rushed for three touchdowns while Dalton rushed for one score. Shiner quarterback Drew Wenske scored the first touchdown of the game off a pass to Shiner DE/TE Tyler Bishop.

The Comanches will face the Hawley Bearcats (15-0), next Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Class 2A-Division I state championship.

The kick-off is at 7:00 p.m.

