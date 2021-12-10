Elbert County deputy dies from COVID-19

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A memorial service and processional will take place on Monday for an Elbert County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died from COVID-19.

Deputy Clay Livingston died on Dec. 3, his 30th birthday, according to the sheriff’s office. His death is considered a line of duty death.

“Clay will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” Sheriff Tim Norton said in a press release Friday. “He was a dedicated public servant and worked honorably to help make Elbert County a safer community. He was a valuable member of our sheriff’s office family, and we are heartbroken by his loss.”

A memorial service will be held at New Life Church, located at 11025 Voyager Pkwy in Colorado Springs, at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13. The service is open to the public.

Immediately after the service, a processional will take place at approximately 1:10 p.m. to Pikes Peak National Cemetery along the following route:

East on New Life Drive to Interquest Parkway (Colorado Highway 83)

North on Interquest Parkway to Powers Boulevard (Colorado Highway 21)

South on Powers Boulevard to Carefree Circle North

East on Carefree Circle North to Marksheffel Boulevard

South on Marksheffel Boulevard to Drennan Road

At Drennan Road the procession will disperse to allow the family a private graveside ceremony

Livingston was a patrol officer on night shift who joined the sheriff’s office in 2019. He previously served in the United States Marine Corps.

Livingston leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Anyone interested in donating to support Livingston’s family can do so in three ways: