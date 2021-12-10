ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

China: editorial says Communist party members must have three children

By Helen Davidson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dnl7o_0dJ0Y0Cl00
China's birthrate has plummeted to a record low, highlighting a looming demographic crisis for Beijing.

An editorial in a Chinese state-run news website has suggested Communist party members are obliged to have three children for the good of the country, as Beijing seeks to address plummeting birthrates.

The editorial, which was first published last month, went viral this week and drew sharp reaction from Chinese internet users, with millions of shares, views and comments. As the wave of reaction grew, the original article disappeared from the website.

The piece, published by a state media outlet called China Reports Network, said every member of the ruling party – of which there are about 95 million – “should shoulder the responsibility and obligation of the country’s population growth and act on the three-child policy”.

“No party member should use any excuse, objective or personal, to not marry or have children, nor can they use any excuse to have only one or two children,” it said.

The post appears to have been deleted but screenshots have been widely shared, and associated hashtags reportedly viewed millions of times.

China is facing a demographic crisis with an ageing population and declining birthrates. More than 18% of the population is aged over 60, according to the 2020 census. Figures released by the country’s national bureau of statistics in November showed there were 8.5 births per 1,000 people in 2020, the first time in decades that the figure has fallen below 10. In 1978, the figure was more than 18 per 1,000.

The CCP has implemented a range of measures in response, including relaxing long-held limits on having children, easing the costs associated with education and child rearing, subsidies for second and third children, and introducing mandatory “cooling off” periods for divorces, but they have had limited impact.

The one-child policy was formally ended in 2016, and replaced by a two-child limit on most Chinese couples, until this year when it was lifted again to three. However young Chinese people continue to say the high cost of living and pressures of long working hours are obstacles to having children.

“Although the three-child policy has come out, many people don’t have the conditions, ability, money, or time to take care of children, especially for women, who have to go home early, and this will make more companies not want to hire women!” said one commenter on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform. “Shouldn’t society be balanced in development? When does it become a mandatory rule to have three children?”

Another said: “I‘m just an ordinary person. My time, energy and money only allow me to raise a child in the future. Most party members are also ordinary people.”

Some warned that the editorial’s message could harm people’s faith in the party.

“‘Party members take the lead’ has always been our party’s fine tradition, which has withstood many tests of history,” said one commenter.

“The impact of this bad public opinion, like other public opinions, could easily change from accusations against the China Reports Network to resistance to the three-child policy and shaken trust in the government.”

Comments / 17

Beth Babson
3d ago

Well they killed millions of babied for years with the order to have one child so of course that messed with their future.

Reply
5
jassen rodrigues
5d ago

Hmmm, doesn’t seem very Democratic to me, sounds more like authoritarianism. Funny they just said they are a peoples democracy. Deciding for a family how children they will have seem contrary to that statement🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
2
connoisseur
4d ago

It's just one local propoganda attempt. It's circulating as a joke in China too, but western media makes it like a law in China.

Reply(1)
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist China#Communist Party#Chinese Government#Ruling Party#China Reports Network#Ccp
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy