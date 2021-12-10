ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Triad police departments face challenges recruiting minority cadets

By Tracy Clemons
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aw9mw_0dJ0XybX00

(WGHP) — Cpl. Kellie Wilkes is a recruiting supervisor for the Winston-Salem Police Department. She says in the two years she’s been in recruiting, it’s been tough.

“You get two sides of it. ‘I don’t want to go through all that training,’ or ‘I don’t think I’ll be able to do it,'” she outlined. “But then you have the ‘when I was growing up, we were told not to talk to the police. We were told not to like the police.'”

In departments around the country, Black officers are retiring or leaving faster than departments can recruit new ones. It’s happening in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and D.C. It’s also happening in Winston-Salem.

“I chose to do this to be part of the change. You can do the same thing,” Wilkes said.

Of Winston-Salem PD’s 666 sworn personnel since 2017, four identify as two or more races, three are American Indian, eight are Asian-Americans, 35 are Hispanic, 100 are Black, and 516 are white.

We also checked with High Point and Greensboro police. Of High Point’s sworn 231 sworn officers, 88% are white and about 11% are Black.

The national trend is not what’s happening with Greensboro police. The last four academy classes have included more women and minorities. And from last December to now, GPD has gone from 69% white to 67%, and from 21.6% Black to nearly 24%.

“At the end of the day, diversity is diversity,” Wilkes said. “We have the same issues recruiting Hispanics as we do females, as we do Asian males, Asian females. Diversity across the board is huge.”

“I hope to make a change and change public opinion towards police officers,” Francisco Garcia said. “You see some bad people on the news, but the majority are not.”

Garcia is one of five Hispanic cadets in WSPD’s current academy class. There are also 17 white cadets, one Black cadet, and one American Indian. He graduated from UNCG in May with a biology degree and planned to go to dental school before he started working as an EMT.

“I started asking people on scene, different people, cops, nurses, doctors, surgeons whether they enjoyed their jobs just to see if it was anything I could go into. Surprisingly the cops, almost every single one of them I asked said they loved it. they couldn’t think of doing anything else,” Garcia said when we asked about what made him want to be a police officer.

Now neither can he. With mistrust among minority communities being a leading reason departments are struggling to recruit minorities, Garcia says he never had a negative experience with police.

“…but definitely what you see in the media didn’t look good. My parents always told me, ‘be careful when a cop pulls you over, make sure you do everything right.’ Being Hispanic, the majority when we think of police we think of immigration.”

In a time when communities are becoming more diverse and departments are being intentional about looking like the community they serve, the challenges are especially great recruiting officers of color.

“We reach out to people, what can we do because we’re out of ideas,” Wilkes said. “We can only do so much. Career fairs are not working anymore. Not to be smart, but if you think you can do better if you think you have a different approach, please come. We want you to help us.”

To be clear, recruiting is tough across the board. The Police Executive Research Forum, an independent research organization that focuses on critical issues in policing, surveyed departments across the country and found as a whole, fewer new officers were hired from 2020 to now and resignations and retirements increased in the same period.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Police: 6 shooting victims in Durham range in age from 12 to 19

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The six young people found shot in a stolen SUV early Monday ranged in age from 12 to 19, Durham police said Tuesday. WNCN reports officers called to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday found a Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into a utility pole into a utility pole […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Ex-boyfriend of suspect speaks after Greensboro officer shot at IHOP; ‘she tried to grab the police gun trying to shoot me’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of shooting a Greensboro police officer appears in court. Early Tuesday, Kendicia Clark appeared virtually before a Guilford County judge following the officer shooting in an IHOP parking lot. Her ex-boyfriend Adam Shelton spoke to FOX8 after Clarke’s court appearance about their relationship and what led up to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Morehead City hires David Kelly as next police chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Morehead City officials announced David Kelly as their new Chief of Police at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled board meeting. Kelly was chosen from a pool of more than 30 qualified applicants from across the nation in a search for a successor to Chief Bernette Morris. Kelly has over 30 years of […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

9 On Your Side Investigates: Fake ID frenzy in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a problem happening almost every weekend at bars and clubs. Pitt County is seeing the largest numbers of fake ID incidents in the state. Alcohol Law Enforcement said not only are fraudulent identifications becoming more popular, they’re also becoming harder to spot. “They’re really top of the market, and they’ve […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Recruiting#Triad#Cadets#Wghp#Winston Salem Pd#American Indian#Asian Americans#High Point#Hispanics#Wspd#Uncg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Medical officials share tips on toy safety this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Toys of all kinds are a huge hit for children all over the country this holiday season. However, what are some of the dangers that come along with them? When looking at buying your kids toys this season, safety officials say to look at stuffed animals, for example, that avoids the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy