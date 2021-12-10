Storm warning: Cosby rains down on Lloyd C. Bird 62-32

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mostly dry conditions are expected into Wednesday evening/night with clouds eventually clearing out as well. Temperatures will cool as the sky begins to clear tonight with lows in the low 40s with some inland areas in the upper 30s. We’ll see a return to sunshine for a bit on Thursday, but temperatures will stay cool with highs in the low 60s. Warmer weather is expected Friday and Saturday with temperatures warming into the 70s. One or two showers are possible Friday but most folks will stay dry. Another cold front heads our way late Saturday bringing the chance of a few showers Saturday evening or Saturday night. Dry, sunny and cooler weather is expected Sunday with highs back in the low 60s.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO