Man shot, killed in Mocksville apartment; woman charged with murder, deputies say
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a Davie County man.
Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Davie County deputies responded to Forrest Lane Apartments in Mocksville on a report of someone who had been shot.Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.
At the scene, they found Glen Leal Jr., 32, with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, Leal died at the scene.
After an investigation, Summer Brooks McGuire, 30, was arrested and charged with murder. She was given no bond.
Anyone with information should contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 751-6238.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0