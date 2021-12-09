ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Researchers Develop Chewing Gum To Trap And Neutralize COVID-19

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slowing the spread of COVID-19, one chew at a time. “We are pretty excited to get this to the finish line,” said Henry Daniell, a scientist at the University of Pennsylvania. Researchers at the university have created a chewing gum...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
Las Vegas Herald

'Three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Omicron variant'

New York [US]/Mainz [Germany], December 9 (ANI): A preliminary laboratory study demonstrated that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 lineage) while two doses show significantly reduced neutralization titers. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced results from an initial laboratory study demonstrating that serum antibody...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wnns.com

Allegedly… Chewing Gum Could Reduce the Spread of COVID

Evidence has shown that people infected with Covid-19 have high levels of the virus in their saliva. Now, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have published details about an experimental chewing gum that traps COVID’s viral particles. The gum may help lower viral transmission when infected individuals breathe, talk, or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

A Chewing Gum Designed To Trap SARS-CoV-2

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a “trap” for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, according to a new study. The work, led by Henry Daniell at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine and performed in collaboration with scientists at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky-made: Bardstown research group helped develop Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Early in the pandemic, pediatricians like Dr. Stan Block of Bardstown said they weren’t seeing that many kids who were impacted by COVID-19. “Until the Delta strain hit,” he said. “When the Delta strain hit, we had a whopping number of kids infected with it, and it was very, very different than anything we had seen before.”
BARDSTOWN, KY
Republic Monitor

Chewing Gum Invented to “Trap” SARS-CoV-2 Virus, Curbing the Spread of the Disease

A new study formed by the collaboration between researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wistar Institute, and Fraunhofer USA revealed that a breakthrough chewing gum could effectively reduce viral load in saliva. Researchers believe this could make a new weapon for curbing the spread of COVID-19 infection. Innovative Chewing...
SCIENCE
abc17news.com

Canadian scientists make compound that neutralizes COVID-19

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Ontario researchers have created chemical compounds that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as several of its variants. Detailing their findings in a recent paper published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, researchers at the University of Toronto (UofT) created...
CANCER
STACK

Special Chewing Gum Can Kill Covid

First, it was Vitamin D, then magnesium, then Ivermectin. Now Covid chewing gum to stop the spread of Covid….? What other stranger things can be. Many people would think that this is just another gimmick, a joke per se. But the research from the University of Pennsylvania shows significant signs of success.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Experimental chewing gum neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 in saliva

Researchers have developed a chewing gum from lettuce that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in saliva. They found that levels of viral RNA in saliva fell to almost undetectable levels after exposure to the chewing gum. They hypothesize that this experimental gum might help reduce transmission. The researchers are now pushing to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

