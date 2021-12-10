ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Carthage advances to semifinal round of Boys Basketball Invitational

By Shea Schrader
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOxYb_0dJ0XYql00

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Boys Basketball Invitational kicked off on Thursday night. Host team Carthage faced Ft. Smith Southside in the opening round. After leading 30-19 at halftime, the Tigers went on to win 64-46.

Carthage advances to the semifinal round, in which they’ll face Raymore-Peculiar on Friday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. Ft. Smith will face Nevada in the 5th place bracket at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

669
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy