Carthage advances to semifinal round of Boys Basketball Invitational

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Boys Basketball Invitational kicked off on Thursday night. Host team Carthage faced Ft. Smith Southside in the opening round. After leading 30-19 at halftime, the Tigers went on to win 64-46.

Carthage advances to the semifinal round, in which they’ll face Raymore-Peculiar on Friday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. Ft. Smith will face Nevada in the 5th place bracket at 5:30 p.m.

