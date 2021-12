The Stephen Curry Chasing History watch may have begun prematurely, but the Warriors guard is now starting to really zero in on the all-time 3-point record. There was chatter last Wednesday about whether Curry could hit 16 3s at home against Portland. He sunk six. He needed 10 against Philadelphia, but Matisse Thybulle’s hounding defense held him to three. Those targets didn’t seem gargantuan for the historically great Curry, but he only chipped away at the record.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO