Nevada falls to Raymore Peculiar in opening round of Carthage Invitational

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Nevada boys basketball team returned to the Carthage Invitational Tournament this year, and faced Raymore-Peculiar in the opening round. The game started off slowly, with the first points of the game being scored by Ray-Pec almost halfway through the first quarter. The Tigers struggled to gel offensively, trailing 17-7 at halftime and ultimately falling to Ray-Pec 33-23.

Ray-Pec advances to the tournament semifinals. They’ll face Carthage on Friday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. Nevada will enter the 5th place bracket, and are set to face Fort Smith Southside at 5:30 p.m. on the same day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.