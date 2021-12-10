ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Mattress Topper Is Like 'Sleeping on a Supportive Cloud,' According to Well-Rested Shoppers — and It's Up to 43% Off

By Amy Schulman
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If your mattress has been feeling a little firm lately, all you need to do is invest in a pillow-like topper. Sure, you could always upgrade to a new...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This Upright Vacuum's Suction Power — and It's 43% Off

If you're in the market for a powerful cleaning tool that will keep your floors spotless, we suggest heading to Amazon. Right now, the mega retailer is offering 43 percent off the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. Designed to deep clean carpets and floors, the vacuum features strong suction power and dual-brush roll system. Even better, pet (and human) hair won't wrap around the self-cleaning brush roll.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Dyson Vacuum Actually Makes Me Excited to Clean My Floors — and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good vacuum is the real MVP of any household. For many years, my MVPs were handheld and less than committed to their jobs. They all eventually coughed, spluttered, and were put to rest at a local recycling center. Even then, I wasn’t ready to commit to a good-quality vacuum cleaner, consistently opting for models under $50 to tackle an 800-square-foot apartment. In normal conditions, I didn’t really get bothered by the weak suction power, poor battery life, smelly canister, or the toll that using a tiny vacuum could take on my lower back. But it finally took being home 24/7 to make me ditch my mediocre vacuum for good and upgrade to a Dyson. I opted for the Dyson V8 Absolute, a more powerful version of the classic V7 models, yet more affordable and perfect for smaller spaces like mine. It’s been almost four months since I made the switch, and well… I have some thoughts. For starters, where has this been my entire life?
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Real Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Space Heater 'Warms Up the Room in Seconds'—and It's on Sale

Whether you're at home or at work, staying warm is the name of the game throughout the winter. A great first step is always turning on your heat, but sometimes even the best systems don't warm your spaces quite the way you would like. Other than adding layers, you might be in the market for an additional winter weather tool. With more than 33,000 five-star ratings, this portable space heater is the best-selling option on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Say the Shark Vacuum-Mop 'Worked Like Magic' — and It's Just $80 Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Whenever it's time to clean the house, there always seems to be an unending fleet of tools that you're pulling out of the closet, whether it's a newfangled vacuum cleaner or a steam cleaner that's designed to tackle all that grout. But if you're looking for a way to streamline the cleaning process, it's well worth investing in the Shark Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop — and it's only $80 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Firm#Memory Foam#Hip Pain#Orig#Amazon Com
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Best Vacuum They've Ever Purchased — and It's $100 Off Right Now

Cleaning the house is never fun, but with the right tools, it can be a fairly painless process. Not only will the correct cleaning supplies keep your home in tip-top shape, but some of them can also even cut your cleaning time down, so you can spend more time doing other things. Luckily, Amazon shoppers the Shark Vertex Ultralight Vacuum does all of the above and then some. Even better, it's on sale right now.
ELECTRONICS
Health

Prepare to 'Sleep Like a Baby' With This Top-Rated Sound Machine—It's Only $22

If you've had trouble getting some shut-eye, you aren't alone. One in three people actually struggle to get a good night's rest, especially when living near air or vehicle traffic, which has been shown to disrupt sleep cycles. Luckily, there are sound machines that block out the noise and Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this Magicteam Sound Machine in particular. And thanks to Cyber Week deals, it's discounted.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 210,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time. Anyone out there who is...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apartment Therapy

Forget a New Mattress — This Flippable Topper Changed How I Sleep in Just One Night

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Quality sleep is one of the most important things we can get, but achieving it can be difficult, even expensive. In addition to all the other factors that can affect how well we sleep, from our health to our bedding, what we sleep on has a major impact. But what if a whole new mattress isn’t in the budget? What if you’re a side sleeper but your partner sleeps on their back? What if you love a plush mattress but sometimes could use the support of a firm one? For me, it was all of these and I’d all but given up on finding the bed that was just right.
HOME & GARDEN
Food & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say This Nonstick Skillet Is as 'Tough as Nails'—and It's 50% Off Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've been looking for a reliable nonstick skillet—but didn't want to spend an arm and a leg on one—you're in luck: the Red Volcano Ceramic Nonstick Skillet is 55% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $20.
SHOPPING
psychreg.org

Types of Mattresses for a Better Sleep

Experts concur that getting good sleep is one of the best things to maintain good health. Without it, you risk having problems with your moods, weight, and hormone levels; research can confirm it. The kind of mattress you sleep on can really affect your ability to sleep well. But many...
LIFESTYLE
reviewed.com

Get up to 15% off Saatva mattresses, pillows and more at the brand's sale right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A quality mattress can help you achieve a great night’s sleep and wake up refreshed and ready to tackle your to-do list, including last-minute holiday shopping. There are plenty of mattress brands that offer top-notch comfort, and one of them is luxury mattress company Saatva, which has a variety of sleep essentials on sale now. Through Tuesday, December 14, Saatva is offering 10% off sitewide during its current sale.
LIFESTYLE
People

People

173K+
Followers
35K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy