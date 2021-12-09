ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Girls basketball: Henderson County makes 11 3-pointers in 67-18 win over Central

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFLJ9_0dJ0XKjp00

HENDERSON, Ky. -- Six different players combined to hit 11 3-pointers for Henderson County, while Central did not score a field goal in the second half of the Lady Colonels' 67-18 win Thursday night at Colonel Gym.

Graci Risley came off the bench to lead the 3-point barrage as she hit four and finished with a team-high 12 points. Mallorie Veal hit a trio of treys and totaled nine points for the Lady Colonels (2-1).

Jarie Thomas, who scored seven of her 11 points in the first 3:00 of the game, hit one 3-pointer as did Savannah Lacer, Shalyn Sprinkles and Allyson Rideout.

Leading 16-10 after the opening period, Henderson County opened up a 33-15 halftime advantage and scored 34 consecutive points in the second half as Central played the final 17:50 without making a field goal.

Delaney Steers scored eight points for Central (3-7), which committed 30 turnovers.

Henderson County will face Mount Vernon, Illinois, (8-2) Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the U.S. Bank Shootout at McCracken County.

Henderson Co. 67, Central 18

Central (3-7)

Delaney Steers 2 2-2 8; Mya Johnson 1 0-0 3; MacKenzie White 1 0-2 2; Hailee Vallee 0 0-0 0; Jahzara McAlister 0 1-2 1; Avery Kelly 0 2-2 2; Davianna Goodman 0 0-0 0; Bryanna Dockery 0 0-0 0; Mya Skelton 1 0-0 2; MaKylee Wainman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5-8 18. 3-point goals: 3 (Steers 2, Johnson 1). Rebounds: 16. Turnovers: 30. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

Henderson Co. (2-1)

Mallorie Veal 3 0-0 9; Jarie Thomas 5 0-0 11; Savannah Lacer 2 0-0 5; Kaytlan Kemp 4 0-0 8; Careese Toombs 2 3-4 7; Alexa Mullins 0 1-2 1; Shalyn Sprinkles 2 0-0 5; Addy Gish 0 0-1 0; Allyson Rideout 1 0-0 6; Graci Risley 4 0-0 12; Brooklyn Gibson 2 0-0 4; Anna Kemp 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals: 11 (Risley 4, Veal 3, Thomas 1, Lacer 1, Sprinkles 1, Rideout 1). Rebounds: 16. Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

Central    10    5    1    2    --    18

Henderson Co.    16    17    26    8    --    67

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Girls basketball: Henderson County makes 11 3-pointers in 67-18 win over Central

Comments / 2

Related
FOXBusiness

House votes to raise debt ceiling, sends bill to Biden’s desk

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to lift the federal debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion early Wednesday and will send the bill to President Biden's desk for final approval. The House voted 221-209 in favor of the increase after the Senate voted to avoid a U.S. default. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is the only House Republican to vote in favor of the increase. The votes followed months of discord on Capitol Hill. The Senate vote was also along party lines, 50-49.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Henderson County, KY
Education
City
Field, KY
County
Henderson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Mount Vernon, KY
Henderson County, KY
Basketball
Henderson County, KY
Sports
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointers#Central#Henderson Co 67#Careese#Brooklyn Gibson#Lacer 1
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

84
Followers
74
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy