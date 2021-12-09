Girls basketball: Henderson County makes 11 3-pointers in 67-18 win over Central

HENDERSON, Ky. -- Six different players combined to hit 11 3-pointers for Henderson County, while Central did not score a field goal in the second half of the Lady Colonels' 67-18 win Thursday night at Colonel Gym.

Graci Risley came off the bench to lead the 3-point barrage as she hit four and finished with a team-high 12 points. Mallorie Veal hit a trio of treys and totaled nine points for the Lady Colonels (2-1).

Jarie Thomas, who scored seven of her 11 points in the first 3:00 of the game, hit one 3-pointer as did Savannah Lacer, Shalyn Sprinkles and Allyson Rideout.

Leading 16-10 after the opening period, Henderson County opened up a 33-15 halftime advantage and scored 34 consecutive points in the second half as Central played the final 17:50 without making a field goal.

Delaney Steers scored eight points for Central (3-7), which committed 30 turnovers.

Henderson County will face Mount Vernon, Illinois, (8-2) Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the U.S. Bank Shootout at McCracken County.

Henderson Co. 67, Central 18

Central (3-7)

Delaney Steers 2 2-2 8; Mya Johnson 1 0-0 3; MacKenzie White 1 0-2 2; Hailee Vallee 0 0-0 0; Jahzara McAlister 0 1-2 1; Avery Kelly 0 2-2 2; Davianna Goodman 0 0-0 0; Bryanna Dockery 0 0-0 0; Mya Skelton 1 0-0 2; MaKylee Wainman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5-8 18. 3-point goals: 3 (Steers 2, Johnson 1). Rebounds: 16. Turnovers: 30. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

Henderson Co. (2-1)

Mallorie Veal 3 0-0 9; Jarie Thomas 5 0-0 11; Savannah Lacer 2 0-0 5; Kaytlan Kemp 4 0-0 8; Careese Toombs 2 3-4 7; Alexa Mullins 0 1-2 1; Shalyn Sprinkles 2 0-0 5; Addy Gish 0 0-1 0; Allyson Rideout 1 0-0 6; Graci Risley 4 0-0 12; Brooklyn Gibson 2 0-0 4; Anna Kemp 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals: 11 (Risley 4, Veal 3, Thomas 1, Lacer 1, Sprinkles 1, Rideout 1). Rebounds: 16. Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

Central 10 5 1 2 -- 18

Henderson Co. 16 17 26 8 -- 67

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Girls basketball: Henderson County makes 11 3-pointers in 67-18 win over Central