ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies ride second-half push to 108-95 win over Lakers

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPjIB_0dJ0X6Su00

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 108-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton added 12 points apiece for Memphis, which won for the sixth time in seven games.

“I thought our activity was fantastic defensively,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I thought the Lakers came out and kind of imposed their will in the first quarter, but we just kept making those winning plays throughout.”

LeBron James had a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 22 points. Talen Horton-Tucker and Avery Bradley each added 10 points.

Memphis opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run, pushing the lead to double-digits for the first time for either team. With that spurt, Memphis extended its lead to 94-80. Los Angeles never got its deficit to single digits.

The Grizzlies were without leading scorer Ja Morant and their top defender, Dillon Brooks, who are in health and protocol protection. That put Memphis at a personnel disadvantage.

“I didn’t know what we were going to look like,” Bane said of learning about an hour before the game that Brooks was out. He said the Grizzlies have had games in which they didn’t have the players individually, but not both missing.

“One thing I did know was that we were going to fight, regardless,” Bane said. “Before the game started, I told everybody to have fun. Just do what we do and have fun playing the game.”

Memphis, which leads the league in points in the paint, was forced into long-range shots early by the Lakers defense, and the shooting percentage reflected the situation.

But in the second quarter, Memphis was able to run more. The transition baskets and more Los Angeles turnovers contributed to the Grizzlies building a 59-53 lead at the half.

“The second quarter was where the energy of the game shifted,” Laker coach Frank Vogel said. “Our turnovers went way up. We didn’t rebound the basketball. We were slow to every loose ball.”

He added that there was “too much casualness to our approach.”

The Lakers continued having trouble holding onto the ball, and by the end of the third quarter had committed 19 turnovers that led to 22 Memphis points. That helped the Grizzlies carry an 85-78 lead into the fourth.

By the end of the game, Memphis forced 22 Los Angeles turnovers.

“Defensively, I thought we were really good. We just turned the ball over,” James said. “When you hold a team to 108 points and 27 of those came off turnovers, the defense was really good. Offensively, we were not good at all.”

CAUTIOUS PRECAUTIONS

With Brooks entering health and safety protocols just before the game, it raises the question of trying to control the spread of the virus throughout the league. Several teams are missing players because of the precautions, some teams with a significant number. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said they are simply in contact with the league, trying to figure that out with direction from the league.

Vogel said they ask players to follow all the steps – hand-washing, wearing a mask, getting the booster shot, etc. “It’s just kind of wait and see,” Vogel said. “You hope for the best and hopefully it doesn’t come to our group.”

FINAL WORD

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised. I’ve seen it happen with our group this year. We have to keep our foot on the gas and continue to play. … We’ve just got to find a way to prevent that from happening.” – Vogel on the Lakers losing their edge after the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James and Davis were listed on the team’s injury report as probable — James with rectus abdominis strain; Davis with a left thumb sprain — but both played. … The Lakers saw their four-game winning streak in the series end. … James’ steal in the first quarter was the 2,086th of his career, moving him past Karl Malone for 11th on the all-time list.

Grizzlies: F Kyle Anderson returned to action after missing four games with back soreness. … Had 13 steals in the first half, nine in the second quarter, setting a franchise record for steals in a quarter.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Oklahoma City on Friday.

Grizzlies: Host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Twitter reacts to LeBron James calling out Russell Westbrook for not helping defensively in Magic vs Lakers game

With Anthony Davis out, LeBron James seems to be leading the Los Angeles Lakers with utter dominance, on both ends of the court. In the process, he wants every player to help the team on either end of the court. On the same note, LeBron yelled at Russell Westbrook after the latter to come back and help the defense during the Magic vs Lakers showdown at the Staples Center.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Avery Bradley
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade Reacts To LeBron James’ Recent Form: “I Can’t Wait To Lie To My Grandkids And Tell Them I Played With This Guy... Because He Will Still Be Playing.”

Despite seeing it on a regular basis, it is hard to comprehend the extent of LeBron James' longevity. The 4-time NBA champion has been in the league for almost 20 years now and has played at the highest level possible in each of those years. James has been a perennial MVP contender and been a superstar throughout this time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Lakers
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

ABC News

475K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy