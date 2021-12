It’s Among Us! It’s in VR! It’s Among Us VR! That’s it, you can move along now. Except, the more we think about multiplayer stab-em-up Among Us VR, revealed at last night’s The Game Awards, the bigger our grin gets. Admittedly, a good portion of that relates to committing cartoon homicide in first person, but it could also be a real game changer if you’re playing as one of the survivors too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO