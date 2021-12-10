Volunteers collect gifts for local seniors

Alexandria, VA – Thanks to the support of our donors and volunteers, Volunteer Alexandria has served our community throughout another challenging year. Today, due to growing food insecurity, increasing emergency preparedness, and continuing economic and health-related repercussions from COVID, the need for services and volunteers continues to rise. Volunteer Alexandria recruits and inspires people for area nonprofit organizations and City agencies. Each year, Volunteer Alexandria mobilizes thousands of volunteers to serve and support our community.
Comments / 0