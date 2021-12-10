Clerk recovering from attempted robbery left with bullet lodged in face: 'I have a lot of pain'

A store clerk shot in the face during an attempted robbery at a Chevron gas station near Memorial told ABC13 in an exclusive interview that he still has part of a bullet fragment lodged in his face.

"You see here, the hole. The bullet is here," Syed Jafri said, as he pointed to the wound on his face.

The incident occurred Monday night. Jafri was released from the hospital Thursday.

"I have a lot of pain," he said.

Jafri was just getting ready to close the store at the gas station when a man walked in. Surveillance video shows the man leaning onto the counter, and when Jafri approached him, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the face and in his right hand.

"Yeah, when he came to my store, he didn't ask anything. He just shot me in my face," he said.

The man jumped across the counter and continued to attack Jafri after shooting him again.

Jafri said he was able to escape by crawling away as the man fiddled with the register, trying to open it.

He got up and made a run out of the doors before crossing the street to wave down cars for help.

"I was trying to open my eyes, but I had no power to open my eyes," Jafri said.

He also said the bullet caused him to bleed from his cheek, eyes and ear. He said he thought he was going to die.

The 28-year old Pakistani immigrant settled in Houston with his family five years ago.

"I came to save my life. For more opportunity," he said.

Never did he imagine he would find himself in such grave danger at the hands of a criminal.

Doctors said it will take Jafri at least a month to recover.