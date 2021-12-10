ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Chain Saw Massacre coming from Friday the 13th’s Gun

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Chain Saw Massacre is the latest from Friday the 13th developer Gun Interactive, another take on the asymmetrical horror genre. The title was first announced at The Game Awards; a trailer can be seen below....

stevivor.com

