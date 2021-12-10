ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria City Public Schools and Virginia Tech partner for STEM opportunities

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 6 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – Alexandria City Public Schools and Virginia Tech are teaming up to encourage STEM opportunities for students.

The partnership began its program at James K. Polk Elementary School, where 5th graders were given micro:bits, a small-sized computer that shows how software and hardware work together.

Virginia Tech will be providing ACPS students with college-level education and software programs to gain a further understanding of various subjects, including technology, engineering, science, and math.

“We would like to really excite students and get them to stay in the stem track and to be prepared so that things like computer science and engineering are options for them,” said Dr. Lance Collins, Director, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

The program will expand to more schools in the area in the future.

WDVM 25

Virginia’s juvenile justice system has inadequate rehabilitative programs, racial disparities, report finds

Virginia isn’t doing enough to prevent young people in the criminal justice system from ending up back behind bars, a new report finds. The 100-plus-page review from the state’s nonpartisan watchdog agency that was presented to lawmakers on Monday also highlighted troubling disparities across different races and regions of the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

City of Frederick hosts legislative meeting about climate solutions

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– It’s a hot topic that almost everyone is talking about, climate change. During a legislative priority meeting with members of the City of Frederick along with members of the Frederick County delegation, they discussed their plans for the future. By the year 2030, the city would like to be 40-50 percent carbon […]
