Alexandria City Public Schools and Virginia Tech partner for STEM opportunities

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – Alexandria City Public Schools and Virginia Tech are teaming up to encourage STEM opportunities for students.

The partnership began its program at James K. Polk Elementary School, where 5th graders were given micro:bits, a small-sized computer that shows how software and hardware work together.

Virginia Tech will be providing ACPS students with college-level education and software programs to gain a further understanding of various subjects, including technology, engineering, science, and math.

“We would like to really excite students and get them to stay in the stem track and to be prepared so that things like computer science and engineering are options for them,” said Dr. Lance Collins, Director, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

The program will expand to more schools in the area in the future.

