New Elden Ring Trailer Digs Into The Lore Of The Lands Between

In an interview about the upcoming Game Awards, Geoff Keighley has revealed several big game appearances. When speaking with ForTheWin, Keighley spoke about how it felt to reveal Elden Ring’s gameplay trailer in June. “That was two or three years in the making. Every show got questions about it, and even last year’s Game Awards, people really wanted something. It won Most Anticipated Game, but they weren’t ready. There was a lot of built-up pressure. And that’s the thing I think people don’t realise – the things they want, sometimes developers just aren’t ready to show them. There will be things again this year, I’m sure, where it’s like, we want to show things, but they’re just not ready.”
