ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Elden Ring Trailer Digs Into The Lore Of The Lands Between

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is usually the case with From Software games, the story of Elden Ring seems expansive and oblique, and you'll likely have to pay a lot of attention to understand it. Thanks to a new trailer revealed at the 2021 Game Awards, however, we have something of a...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
altchar.com

Elden Ring has impressive footprint rendering tech

Maiden in Black, Priscilla, Gwyndolin, Gwynevere and the list goes on and on. From Software games always had their fair share of shoeless characters and with Elden Ring, it looks like the team is pushing their feet rendering tech even further, for a true next-gen experience. It's been spotted by...
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Bandai Namco Shows Off Brief New Elden Ring Footage

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco recently released a new in-game clip for Elden Ring via their Twitter account. The clip only lasts 15 seconds but gives us a new glimpse of the game in action. You can check out the Twitter post below. Many roads lay open to those who search...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives New Cinematic Trailer at Game Awards 2021

During the Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was revealed for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This trailer is purely cinematic and can be viewed below:. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has players assume the role of the Gollum through action-adventure segments. The game also features stealth elements where players can interact with environments and the narrative style gameplay to progress through the story. The actions that players take will determine which side of Gollum they see. This refers to his split personality between Sméagol and Gollum, where Sméagol is the better behaved of the two. The gameplay has adventure segments of climbing and sneaking along with some moments of action.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Grid Legends will launch in February 2022 — against Elden Ring

Grid Legends, the latest entry in Codemasters’ racing game series, will launch on February 25, 2022 — the same day as FromSoftware’s highly-anticipated Elden Ring — the developer announced on Friday. The announcement came during the title’s gameplay reveal, which debuted on the game’s official YouTube channel the same day.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lore#Xbox One
NME

The Game Awards will feature “four or five things” on the level of ‘Elden Ring’

In an interview about the upcoming Game Awards, Geoff Keighley has revealed several big game appearances. When speaking with ForTheWin, Keighley spoke about how it felt to reveal Elden Ring’s gameplay trailer in June. “That was two or three years in the making. Every show got questions about it, and even last year’s Game Awards, people really wanted something. It won Most Anticipated Game, but they weren’t ready. There was a lot of built-up pressure. And that’s the thing I think people don’t realise – the things they want, sometimes developers just aren’t ready to show them. There will be things again this year, I’m sure, where it’s like, we want to show things, but they’re just not ready.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring News Teased by The Game Awards Host

The Game Awards are just a few days away, and we're starting to see hints about what the show will bring. Despite the name, the awards usually take a backseat to game trailers and new announcements, and it feels like this year will be no exception. In a new interview with USA Today, host Geoff Keighley discussed Elden Ring's trailer at Summer Game Fest, while also teasing the potential of more from the team at FromSoftware. Keighley spoke highly of his relationship with the studio, and his surprise that it was willing to showcase the trailer at Summer Game Fest, as opposed to E3.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Walmart has exclusive Elden Ring art cards with pre-orders

Elden Ring pre-orders have been open for some time, but now we’re learning about the exclusives you can get for forking your money over to specific retailers. Walmart has come out with a pretty sweet incentive if you use the retail giant as your pre-order location of choice. Putting...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
darkhorizons.com

Game Trailers: Elden, Hellblade, Gollum, Forspoken

Last night’s Game Awards saw the premiere of dozens of trailers for titles on the way. So, following the ones highlighted earlier, the remainder has been split up into two sections. This section deals with games previously announced months, sometimes years, ago and offered new trailers last night. Among...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

There “may be more” from the Elden Ring devs at The Game Awards

FromSoftware debuted the first in-game footage of Elden Ring at Summer Game Fest Kick Off Live, and there may be more at the next big event hosted by Geoff Keighley. The Game Awards is scheduled to broadcast on Thursday, December 9, and Keighley is hyping up the show’s announcements in even grander terms than usual.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Game Awards 2021 With 4-5 Reveals on the Scale of Elden Ring

The atmosphere before The Game Awards 2021 is getting hotter and hotter. The organizer boasted that we will see 4-5 reveals comparable to the first trailer of Elden Ring. Most likely, a Sonic Frontiers game will also be revealed. The Game Awards 2021 promises to be one of the last...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Elden Ring: What is the Elden Ring?

The new Elden Ring story trailer that premiered during The Game Awards was clearly designed to trigger a few debates about the game’s lore, but the biggest question that the trailer raises has to be “What, exactly, is the Elden Ring?”. Ever since Elden Ring’s teaser trailer debuted...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Elden Ring story trailer is here to make you even more depressed

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released a new story trailer for Elden Ring that gives us a little more insight into just how bloody screwed the universe really is. Before the trailer debuted at this year's Game Awards showcase, an actual anamatronic Pot Boy appeared – for some...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Elden Ring gets a lengthy story trailer at The Game Awards 2021

During The Game Awards 2021, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released a new trailer for Elden Ring, highlighting action RPG's story premise. In the cinematic trailer, shared below, a storyteller gives the world history of Elden Ring, relaying how a stolen Rune of Death led to an ongoing conflict among the demi-gods. The storyteller mentions waiting for the arrival of someone called the Elden Lord, unless 'thou shouldst take the crown'.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Level Up in Elden Ring

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. This page includes information on how to level up and increase your power in Elden Ring. When you begin your adventure in the Lands Between, you will soon be told that your character is "Maidenless" and lacks the power to seek the Elden Ring for yourself. In order to grow in power, you will need to find a maiden of you own to level up with.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy