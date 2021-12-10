CrossfireX Launches on February 10th, 2022

New racing game Grid Legends will be officially launching during February 2022 and will be available to play on the PlayStation console from February 25, 2022 onwards. Published and created by EA and Codemasters the game has been developed to deliver “constant unforgettable racing moments ” says Chris Groves from Codemasters, who has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more about what you can expect from the gameplay, tracks and storyline in Grid Legends. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new racing game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in February 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO