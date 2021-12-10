ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CrossfireX Launches on February 10th, 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossfireX, an enhanced version of Smilegate’s competitive FPS, will be releasing on February 10th, 2022. It will release exclusively for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S with a campaign developed by Remedy Entertainment. Check...

The amazing Resident Evil 4 HD makeover mod launches in February

One of the most impressive mods going is the Resident Evil 4 HD Project, a full retexture and visual polish of Capcom's horror shooter, and it's finally nearing fruition. The developers have announced plans to release version 1.0 on the 2nd of February, 2022. The care and attention to detail of this mod is stunning, looking so much nicer than both Capcom's official makeover and the recent Resident Evil 4 VR, and I can hardly wait to play RE4 again with it.
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Game's 8th, Final Volume Launches for PC on February 25

The official website for Frontwing's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game revealed on Friday that the series' eighth and final volume will launch for PC on February 25. The website also unveiled a new key visual by character designer Akio Watanabe. Reservations for the game's special edition will also include special colored...
Grid Legends racing game launches February 2022 with over 130 tracks

New racing game Grid Legends will be officially launching during February 2022 and will be available to play on the PlayStation console from February 25, 2022 onwards. Published and created by EA and Codemasters the game has been developed to deliver “constant unforgettable racing moments ” says Chris Groves from Codemasters, who has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more about what you can expect from the gameplay, tracks and storyline in Grid Legends. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new racing game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in February 2022.
Grid Legends launches in February with story mode and sleeker multiplayer

Grid Legends, the next entry in Codemasters’ touring car racing series, launches Feb. 25 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A news release on Friday promised a deeper career and a story mode, “Driven to Glory,” putting the player in the middle of a racing drama shot on a mixed-reality set.
CrossfireX Gets Release Date and New Trailer

Those looking forward to Smilegate Entertainment’s CrossfireX are in for a nice surprise. At The Game Awards, a new trailer for CrossfireX was revealed, giving gamers a closer look at its single-player campaign developed by Remedy Entertainment. Even better, a release date was revealed: CrossfireX will launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles on 10th February – that’s just two months away.
CrossfireX Twitter Teases Upcoming Announcement

Remedy Entertainment has only been leaking hints and teasers for Crossfire X, but now it seems like they are ready to make an announcement. The official Twitter account just posted this strange tweet that says: “Attention Mercenaries…Black List transmission intercepted….decrypting.” This could very well mean a big reveal at the upcoming game awards event!
Xbox News: Take Control of Spectacular Motorsport when Grid Legends Launches February 25

Calling all racing thrill-seekers! We’ve got a pretty special date for you to circle on your calendar…. We’re so excited to announce that Grid Legends launches on February 25, 2022, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with Smart Delivery enabled. In just a couple of months, you’ll have the keys to the latest chapter of a revered racing franchise, bigger and better with new modes, new experiences, and more cars and locations than ever before.
CrossfireX resurfaces with a new trailer at The Game Awards

Now we know why CrossfireX’s Twitter profile posted something about an upcoming announcement. The expectations turned true as today’s The Game Awards event reimmersed us into another game trailer. Honestly, it looked fantastic. CrossfireX is supposed to launch on February 10 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Chieftec Stallion 3 gaming PC case launches February 2022

Chieftec has introduced a new gaming PC case in the form of the Stallion 3 ARGB Case announcing it will be available to purchase during February 2022 and features a front and top removable mesh design for high airflow together with 4 x pre-installed 120mm A-RGB Rainbow fans, together with sliding tempered glass side panel and a 3PIN +5V A-RGB M/B Sync via RGB control hub. Check out the video below to learn more about the premium gaming chassis and its features.
Evil West Gameplay Reveal Trailer Showcases Brutal Action

It’s been a year since publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Flying Wild Hog took the virtual stage at The Game Awards 2020 to unveil Evil West, an action-adventure game promising a blend of dark fantasy and wild west aesthetics. The concept is inherently promising, and now, a year on from its announcement, we’ve finally seen some gameplay as well.
Dramatic Labs Announces Star Trek: Resurgence, Coming in 2022

Dramatic Labs, a new studio formed by ex-Telltale developers of The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead fame, recently unveiled its upcoming project during this year’s The Game Awards eventshow. Star Trek: Resurgence is a story-focused adventure game based on the popular franchise- you can check out the game’s reveal trailer down below.
The King of Fighters 15 Trailer Showcases Newcomer Krohnen

A new character has been announced for The King of Fighters 15 – a brand new fighter named Krohnen. With an apparent past to Kyo Kusanagi, Krohnen seemingly has a modified body that can utilize a variety of different weapons. Check out his moves below. A new open beta...
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

2011’s third person action hack and slash title Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine might not have been a critical darling when it first came out, but the game’s become something of a cult hit over the years. As it turns out, it’s getting a sequel. The announcement developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment were teasing for The Game Awards 2021 turned out to be Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
ARC Raiders Revealed – Free to Play Shooter Launches in 2022

Former EA chief designer Patrick Söderlund’s newest team Embark Studios finally revealed its first title, ARC Raiders. It’s a free to play, co-op sci-fi shooter that sees the human resistance battling the overwhelming threats of the ARC. Check out the first trailer below. For the moment, ARC...
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Developer Sharkmob has been hard at work on its upcoming multiplayer battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, which also received a new trailer at this year’s The Game Awards. Check out the trailer down below. The trailer showcases various facets of the gameplay experience- climbing buildings...
PUBG is Going Free-to-Play in January

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is very much responsible for the battle royale craze that the games industry has been in the grips of for several years at this point, but though it’s still a massive success to this day, it’s mostly fallen behind competitors such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The fact that those are all free-to-play games while PUBG is a paid one hasn’t helped matters, further evidenced by the fact that the game’s biggest money-maker – PUBG Mobile – is free-to-play.
Edge of Eternity – Cloud Version RPG launches on Switch in February

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Midgar Studio have announced that role-playing game Edge of Eternity – Cloud Version is coming to Nintendo Switch with a release date of February 23, 2022. It will also come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 10, 2022. It previously released on PC back in June. All versions of the game will receive an update allowing for Japanese voice acting beginning February 10. Midgar Studio itself is a small French indie developer, but the game has plenty of JRPG flavor, including a soundtrack from legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda.
