CrossfireX Launches on February 10th, 2022

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Midgar Studio have announced that role-playing game Edge of Eternity – Cloud Version is coming to Nintendo Switch with a release date of February 23, 2022. It will also come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 10, 2022. It previously released on PC back in June. All versions of the game will receive an update allowing for Japanese voice acting beginning February 10. Midgar Studio itself is a small French indie developer, but the game has plenty of JRPG flavor, including a soundtrack from legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda.
